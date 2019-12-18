Yerawada

Royal Embroidery

Making A Lehenga From Scratch? Check Out This Store In Pune
Yerawada
Rupali Crockery

Serve Your Dinner In Style With Crockery From This Store In Pune
Yerawada
Votre Bespoke

We're Crushing On The Designs By This Studio That's A Fave Among Marathi Celebrities
Yerawada
Tasta

Join The Gentlemen’s Club With A Royal Wardrobe From This Label In Pune
Yerawada
SkyJumper - Trampoline Park

Hop, Skip, Jump: Pune's Got Its 1st Trampoline Park & It's For Adults
Yerawada
Abejo

Tryst With Royalty: Enjoy Awadhi & Persian Food At This New Restaurant
Yerawada
The Sky Beam

Dine Under The Stars With Bae At This New Restaurant
Yerawada
Deccan College - Archaeology Museum

Take A Walk Down History And Explore Excavated Artefacts & More
Yerawada
Nine Square

Conceptualised By Chef Ajay Chopra, This All-Veg Bistro Is Where You Should Dine Next
Yerawada
91 Springboard

Pune Has Got Its Biggest Co-Working Space & It's Totally Insta-Worthy
Yerawada
Wicked China

Yerawada Gets A Taste Of Asian Cuisine, Courtesy This Beautiful Restaurant
Yerawada
Raasta Cafe

This New Caribbean-Themed Pub At Ishanya Mall Is Serving The Deadliest Bongtails In Town
Yerawada
Yerwada Central Jail

Get Peanut Butter Milkshake, Tandoori Chicken & More At This Khao Galli In Yerwada
Yerawada
Pratik Book Shop

Hidden Gem: This Shop Sells Second-Hand Books & Runs A Mini Library Too
Yerawada
Zafraan Exotica

Test Your Appetite At The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet At This Rooftop Lounge
Yerawada
The Northern Frontier

Peshawari Or Shahjahani Murgh: This Restaurant Is All About Royal Northern Food
Yerawada
Zora

Butter Chicken Lasagna, Anyone? This Fine-Dine Joint Has The Best Fusion Food
Yerawada
Bund Garden

Goodbye, Boardrooms: Have Your Meetings Inside A Cage At This Co-Working Space
Pune
Tip-C Resto Lounge

This New Lounge In Pune Is All About Live Music & Happy Hours
Yerawada
Pandora Gastronomy & Bar

Brunch With Bae: This Gourmet Restaurant & Bar In Kalyani Nagar Is Where You Need To Be
Yerawada
Royal Connaught Boat Club

6 Services You Can Enjoy At This Club Even Without Membership
Sangamvadi
Aneri

This Label Is Known For Its Silk Fabrics & Kantha Patchwork
Sangamvadi
Absolute Scuba

Get Holiday Ready: Here's Where You Can Learn To Scuba Dive In Pune
Sangamvadi
Tacklers

Tackle The Hills With Camping Equipment And More From This Koregaon Park Store
Koregaon Park
Aika Delicacies

Check Out This Brand Which Does Diabetic Friendly Delicacies
Koregaon Park
Classic Men's Wear

Men, This Tailor Will Stitch A Two-Piece Suit From Scratch For INR 3,000
Sangamvadi
Margarita Deck

The Margarita Deck In Koregaon Park Is Dishing Up Amazing Mexican Grub
Koregaon Park
Le Papillon

The Silky & Lacy Nightwear From This Shop Has Left Us Feeling More Comfy In Bed
Sangamvadi
Christina

Pashminas, Tunics & More: Get Designer Clothes & Accessories At Christina's, Starting At INR 680
Pune
Hug My Mug - Helly & Chilly Premium Cafe

Try Maggi Waffle, Waffle Crust Pizza & The Longest Fries In The City Here
Koregaon Park
Yogi Tree

Have Hot Chocolate, Paranthas And Chill With A Dozen Kittens At This Amazing Koregaon Park Cafe
Koregaon Park
Ruen Thai

Say Sah-Wah-Dee-Khaa To The Newest Addition to Pune's Thai Food Scene
Koregaon Park
Raju Ki Thali

No Need To Miss Mom's Cooking, Eat This Homely Thali In KP For INR 100 Only
Koregaon Park
Dravida's Bistro

Relish Authentic South Indian Food At The Dravida's Bistro's New Outlet In Viman Nagar
Pune
Aarah

#LBBPicks: 5 Stunning Outfits For The Bride's Best Friend
Koregaon Park
Asia Kitchen By Mainland China

Their New Menu Surely Can't Be Missed!
Sangamvadi
The O Hotel

Roll Out Of Your Bed & Into The Bathtub: Bedrooms At This Resort Are Fancy AF
Koregaon Park
