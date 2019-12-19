Conceptualised By Chef Ajay Chopra, This All-Veg Bistro Is Where You Should Dine Next

Who knew vegetarian food could have so many options? We found a place where even carnivores will enjoy. Head to Nine Square situated in Creaticity Mall (previously known as Ishanya Mall) in Yerawada to gorge on freshly prepared food with healthy ingredients. Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra has conceptualised this plush bistro with a specially curated menu and we think this is vegetarian heaven.

We were very impressed with the sleek interiors and artsy outdoor seating arrangement. They have so many options for non-alcoholic beverages. I sipped on the kokum martini and orange kaffir lime. I definitely loved the first option for it had a sweet and savoury taste. And, I paired it up with a healthy detox salad bowl.

For starters, you can choose between a variety of Indian as well as continental options, however, I decided to go for their signature chaats. You will absolutely love the spread they have. First one was the pani puri which was super yummy and I'll give it a 10/10 for its presentation. Emitting dry-ice smoke, it made for the most appealing dish. Also, I had the black jack sev puri which had charcoal papdis, followed by the paneer chaat which is sufficient for one person. You will love the pav bhaji spring rolls, which are their speciality and we could not have enough of it.

For mains, you can opt for the rich curries and other dishes like slow-roasted tomato, tandoor ki bhuna kadai, bharwan baigan bharta and much more. We tried their signature kadhai paneer, rich dal makhani, choora paratha and buttery naans. Personally, I loved the Indian food for its amazing taste. From the continental menu, I had the baked mac n cheese and burrito bowl. While I loved the latter, the mac n cheese could have more flavour to it.

For the ultimate dining experience, you can finish your meal with their gourmet ice-creams and signature desserts. I tried the Belgium chocolate pastry and Purani Dilli rabri falooda, which is their ultimate specialty. Rich, with a perfect balance of sweetness, we couldn't help but finish it despite our full tummies. Their ice-cream flavours are unique such as guava chilli, Turkish hazelnut and Lonavala chikki, amongst many others.



They also have corporate lunch packages starting at INR 299. A meal for two will cost you around INR 1,200 but it is totally worth it.