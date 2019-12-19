Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Pendants
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Brand
Abhika Creations
1
Accessory Funk
3
Alankaara
9
Alpana Jewellery
1
Beaded & Wrapped
2
Show More
Discount
10% and above
18
20% and above
17
30% and above
16
40% and above
9
50% and above
9
Price
₹0 to ₹499
46
₹500 to ₹999
58
₹1000 to ₹1499
18
₹1500 to ₹1999
4
₹2000 and above
3
Ratings
& Up
24
& Up
28
& Up
28
& Up
28
Colors
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER