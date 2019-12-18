Abhika Creations

Abhika is derived from the Sanskrit word "Abhik" meaning fearless. We at BeAbhika.com spice up the monotonous way jewellery has been designed, sold and worn all this time. Our aim is to break the divide between precious and fashion jewellery. We do not limit ourselves and love to work across materials and categories. We thrive to craft unique designs; make them available at the most affordable prices with the best quality and finish. All our products are designed and handcrafted with love and care. Custom made jewellery is one of our strengths. We love to interact with our customers, design something exclusive together and create jewels as unique as they are.