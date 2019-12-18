Working to bring fresh, young and inspired shoes of the season inspired from global fashion trends. We work with local artisans to bring handmade and best quality shoes at attractive prices. Every design of ours is thoroughly tested for its fit & comfort. Blue Baksa was started with the idea of bringing young and fresh designs, inspired from global fashion trends, at attractive prices and yet keeping good quality and comfort. At Blue Baksa, we work with local artisans on each and every detail including raw materials, to bring high quality handmade shoes. Every design of ours is thoroughly tested for its fit & comfort.