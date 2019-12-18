Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Burloe
This Mumbai-based brand's giving regular flats a classy twist. Burloe does a range of slides, flats, sandals and loafers from ₹889 that come with extra padding so you can run around from one meeting to the next.
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Discount
10% and above
10
20% and above
8
30% and above
6
40% and above
5
50% and above
2
Price
₹1000 to ₹1499
9
₹1500 to ₹1999
1
Ratings
& Up
1
& Up
1
& Up
1
& Up
1
Colors
Burloe's Products
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER