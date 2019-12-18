CFM Collection

"Commercial supply chain dynamics do not by themselves address the challenges of third world employment and quality of life issues. However, it is apparent that global trade, essentially in the worldwide industries can either exploit for unilateral gain, or collaborate to ""share gain"" for overall development of work force. CFM Market Linkages therefore creates ""gainshare"" solutions within commercial interactions to directly impact producer communities and contribute towards UN Millennium Development Goals 2015. CFM Market Linkages is a social enterprise based out of New Delhi, India whose mission is to create wealth for its primary stakeholders-artisan communities at the bottom of the supply chain by offering quality handmade products to our customers at competitive prices by working directly with the community to reduce the number of intermediaries in the chain."