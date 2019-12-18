We're a fashion label with a responsible yet unconventional approach to style. Our style statement is not limited to the bold and beautiful products we create but is also flaunted in the ethical, sustainable and vegan business practices we follow. Our global brand, Funky Kalakar is not just about being different, but also about making a difference. Funky means being unconventional and Kalakar translates to the artist, which is exactly who we are, the “Unconventional Artist”. We look to fuse styles from across cultures to bring together handcrafted products that are unique, responsible and beautiful. Launched in London, United Kingdom (UK) in 2016, we are now present in six countries - Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, India, and USA. Although, through our online store, we have been able to reach out to customers across the globe.