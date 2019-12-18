NakhreWaali was started with an idea that over time people have begun to care only about fast-fashion and Indian textiles are becoming an afterthought. With NakhreWaali, we wanted to use the rich culture and heritage of our country so that people could have the funk along with the Indian handicrafts and textiles and not only flaunt the pieces but wear them with pride. It was conceived at a time when there was no other “handcrafted jewelry brand” in the market and there was a potential audience which loved the plethora of colors and crafts we were creating.