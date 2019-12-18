Creating wearable art by using a wide array of colours and textures is what we strive for at The Tassle Life. The spirit of womanhood is invincible and it is to these women that we dedicate our art. Our designs are inspired by the rich cultural heritage of India and most of the prints that we work with are traditional prints which have been worn by people since a long time. We incorporate them in the form of handmade accessories and footwear into modern day designs and create an amalgamation of colors.