Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
ZIVELI
You cane not miss these eco-friendly bags under ₹1250. Ziveli is an earth-conscious brand that uses kuana grass or vegan leather to make the most beautiful handcrafted bags that are big enough to carry all your essentials.
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Discount
10% and above
4
20% and above
4
30% and above
3
40% and above
3
50% and above
3
Price
₹500 to ₹999
3
₹1000 to ₹1499
1
Ratings
& Up
2
& Up
3
& Up
3
& Up
3
ZIVELI's Products
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER