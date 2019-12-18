ZIVELI

You cane not miss these eco-friendly bags under ₹1250. Ziveli is an earth-conscious brand that uses kuana grass or vegan leather to make the most beautiful handcrafted bags that are big enough to carry all your essentials.

ZIVELI's Products