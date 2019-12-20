Church Street

Cafes
image - Blow
Cafes

Blow

Excellent Service & Fine Quality Of Food At Blow
Church Street
Casual Dining
image - The Konkan - Seafood Restaurant
Casual Dining

The Konkan - Seafood Restaurant

Crab, Squid, And Seer: This New Restaurant Brings The Bounties Of The Coast To Church Street
Church Street
Book Stores
image - Goobes Book Republic
Book Stores

Goobes Book Republic

Get Books From Your Favourite Genre And Writer Sent To You Monthly, Courtesy Goobe's Subscription Box
Church Street
Cafes
image - Little Green Cafe
Cafes

Little Green Cafe

There Is A New Vegetarian And Organic Cafe On Museum Road And It’s Super Cute
Church Street
Casual Dining
image - Roomali
Casual Dining

Roomali

The Newest Kid On The Church Street Block Will Woo You With North Indian Fare
Church Street
Casual Dining
image - Funjabi
Casual Dining

Funjabi

Affordable And Fun Punjabi Food In The CBD? Count Us In
Church Street
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Lassi Shop
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Lassi Shop

The Lassi Shop On Church Street Offers Shakes And Juices, And A Cute Cafe Vibe
Church Street
Cafes
image - Blow Cafe
Cafes

Blow Cafe

With Blow, Church Street adds one more Cafe to its List of Eateries
Church Street
Dessert Parlours
image - Berry'd Alive
Dessert Parlours

Berry'd Alive

Old School Puddings, Rich Cheesecakes and Decadent Tarts at Berry'd Alive
Church Street
Cosmetics Stores
image - Ni Hao Fashion
Cosmetics Stores

Ni Hao Fashion

#Under999: Wardrobe Essentials From Ni Hao For The Budget Conscious
Church Street
Casual Dining
image - The Yellow Chilli
Casual Dining

The Yellow Chilli

Kitchens of Yore Make a Comeback at The Yellow Chilli
Church Street
Cafes
image - Starbucks
Cafes

Starbucks

What You Should Order When You're At Starbucks, Depending On Your Mood
Church Street
Lounges
image - Hoppipola
Lounges

Hoppipola

Have You Tried The Toddler Cocktail Served In A Milk Bottle At Hoppipola Yet?
Church Street
Other
image - That Comedy Club
Other

That Comedy Club

That Comedy Club: Bangalore's First Dedicated Comedy Space Opens This Weekend
Ashok Nagar
Bars
image - Nosh & Tipple
Bars

Nosh & Tipple

Chill Vibes And Heady Cocktails Make Nosh & Tipple A Welcome Addition To Church Street
Church Street
Community Groups
image - Bangalore Buskers
Community Groups

Bangalore Buskers

Catch These Talented Artists On Church Street Who Will Make You (Into) Art
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Three Quarter Chinese
Casual Dining

Three Quarter Chinese

Dim Sum Or Dosa: Eat All You Like At The Three Quarter Chinese Buffet
Church Street
Book Stores
image - Blossom Book House
Book Stores

Blossom Book House

Why Blossom Book House Will Always Remain Bangalore's Favourite Bookstore
Ashok Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eat.Fit
Fast Food Restaurants

Eat.Fit

Lunch Goals: This Newly Opened Restaurant Offers A Variety Of Healthy Food
Ashok Nagar
Bars
image - 20 Feet High
Bars

20 Feet High

Must-Try: The Chicken Sizzlers At 20 Feet High In Ashok Nagar
Ashok Nagar
Bowling Alleys
image - Amoeba Sports Bar
Bowling Alleys

Amoeba Sports Bar

Visit Amoeba Sports Bar In Ashok Nagar For A Game Of Bowling With Your Friends
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - ASEAN - On The Edge
Casual Dining

ASEAN - On The Edge

Pork Bao, Burmese Khow Suey With A View. That's On The Edge For You
Ashok Nagar
Lounges
image - The 13th Floor
Lounges

The 13th Floor

This Rooftop Bar On MG Road Will Make You Fall In Love With Bangalore
Ashok Nagar
Bars
image - Angrezi - Bollywood Bar & Kitchen
Bars

Angrezi - Bollywood Bar & Kitchen

Angrezi- Bollywood Bar And Kitchen On Church Street
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Mast Kalandar
Casual Dining

Mast Kalandar

Our Pick of Restaurants to Hit for your North Indian Khana Fix
Ashok Nagar
Fine Dining
image - Indian Kitchen
Fine Dining

Indian Kitchen

Indian Kitchen: Finally A Restaurant That Encompasses The Whole Country
MG Road
Casual Dining
image - Ebony - Hotel Ivory Tower
Casual Dining

Ebony - Hotel Ivory Tower

Get Amazing Views And A Lavish Buffet For INR 500 At This Rooftop Restaurant
Ashok Nagar
Accessories
image - Cose Belle
Accessories

Cose Belle

Leather Bags, Incense Sticks And Coffee Mugs, Stock Up On A Bit Of Auroville At This Store
MG Road
Casual Dining
image - Carnatic
Casual Dining

Carnatic

Have You Tried The Biggest Thali In Bangalore? It Comes With A Whopping 52 Dishes!
Ashok Nagar
Cafes
image - Indian Coffee House
Cafes

Indian Coffee House

Are You Even Bangalored If You Haven't Been To Indian Coffee House On Church Street
Ashok Nagar
Cosmetics Stores
image - Health And Glow
Cosmetics Stores

Health And Glow

Ten Trusty Drugstore Beauty Buys that don't cost the Earth Either
MG Road
Casual Dining
image - Queen's
Casual Dining

Queen's

Our Pick of Restaurants to Hit for your North Indian Khana Fix
Church Street
Casual Dining
image - Qissa Khawani
Casual Dining

Qissa Khawani

Check Out This New Restaurant On Church Street For Its Trendy Bar Feels And Its North Indian Menu
Ashok Nagar
