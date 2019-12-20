Explore
Church Street
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Church Street
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Bakeries
Cafes
Cafes
Blow
Excellent Service & Fine Quality Of Food At Blow
Church Street
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Konkan - Seafood Restaurant
Crab, Squid, And Seer: This New Restaurant Brings The Bounties Of The Coast To Church Street
Church Street
Book Stores
Book Stores
Goobes Book Republic
Get Books From Your Favourite Genre And Writer Sent To You Monthly, Courtesy Goobe's Subscription Box
Church Street
Cafes
Cafes
Little Green Cafe
There Is A New Vegetarian And Organic Cafe On Museum Road And It's Super Cute
Church Street
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Roomali
The Newest Kid On The Church Street Block Will Woo You With North Indian Fare
Church Street
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Funjabi
Affordable And Fun Punjabi Food In The CBD? Count Us In
Church Street
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Lassi Shop
The Lassi Shop On Church Street Offers Shakes And Juices, And A Cute Cafe Vibe
Church Street
Cafes
Cafes
Blow Cafe
With Blow, Church Street adds one more Cafe to its List of Eateries
Church Street
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Berry'd Alive
Old School Puddings, Rich Cheesecakes and Decadent Tarts at Berry'd Alive
Church Street
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Ni Hao Fashion
#Under999: Wardrobe Essentials From Ni Hao For The Budget Conscious
Church Street
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Yellow Chilli
Kitchens of Yore Make a Comeback at The Yellow Chilli
Church Street
Cafes
Cafes
Starbucks
What You Should Order When You're At Starbucks, Depending On Your Mood
Church Street
Lounges
Lounges
Hoppipola
Have You Tried The Toddler Cocktail Served In A Milk Bottle At Hoppipola Yet?
Church Street
Other
Other
That Comedy Club
That Comedy Club: Bangalore's First Dedicated Comedy Space Opens This Weekend
Ashok Nagar
Bars
Bars
Nosh & Tipple
Chill Vibes And Heady Cocktails Make Nosh & Tipple A Welcome Addition To Church Street
Church Street
Community Groups
Community Groups
Bangalore Buskers
Catch These Talented Artists On Church Street Who Will Make You (Into) Art
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Three Quarter Chinese
Dim Sum Or Dosa: Eat All You Like At The Three Quarter Chinese Buffet
Church Street
Book Stores
Book Stores
Blossom Book House
Why Blossom Book House Will Always Remain Bangalore's Favourite Bookstore
Ashok Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eat.Fit
Lunch Goals: This Newly Opened Restaurant Offers A Variety Of Healthy Food
Ashok Nagar
Bars
Bars
20 Feet High
Must-Try: The Chicken Sizzlers At 20 Feet High In Ashok Nagar
Ashok Nagar
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Amoeba Sports Bar
Visit Amoeba Sports Bar In Ashok Nagar For A Game Of Bowling With Your Friends
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
ASEAN - On The Edge
Pork Bao, Burmese Khow Suey With A View. That's On The Edge For You
Ashok Nagar
Lounges
Lounges
The 13th Floor
This Rooftop Bar On MG Road Will Make You Fall In Love With Bangalore
Ashok Nagar
Bars
Bars
Angrezi - Bollywood Bar & Kitchen
Angrezi- Bollywood Bar And Kitchen On Church Street
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mast Kalandar
Our Pick of Restaurants to Hit for your North Indian Khana Fix
Ashok Nagar
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Indian Kitchen
Indian Kitchen: Finally A Restaurant That Encompasses The Whole Country
MG Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ebony - Hotel Ivory Tower
Get Amazing Views And A Lavish Buffet For INR 500 At This Rooftop Restaurant
Ashok Nagar
Accessories
Accessories
Cose Belle
Leather Bags, Incense Sticks And Coffee Mugs, Stock Up On A Bit Of Auroville At This Store
MG Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Carnatic
Have You Tried The Biggest Thali In Bangalore? It Comes With A Whopping 52 Dishes!
Ashok Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Indian Coffee House
Are You Even Bangalored If You Haven't Been To Indian Coffee House On Church Street
Ashok Nagar
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Health And Glow
Ten Trusty Drugstore Beauty Buys that don't cost the Earth Either
MG Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Queen's
Our Pick of Restaurants to Hit for your North Indian Khana Fix
Church Street
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Qissa Khawani
Check Out This New Restaurant On Church Street For Its Trendy Bar Feels And Its North Indian Menu
Ashok Nagar
