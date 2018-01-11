Get Old Monk, Smirnoff, Kingfisher And More For Just INR 99 At Hoppipola!

From the valley of “Crazy Deals On Alcohol”, here comes another one – we can get some of our favourite cocktails and domestic drinks for just INR 99 {plus taxes} at all Hoppipola outlets in the city. Look forward to cocktails like Bloody Mary and straight up domestic drinks such as Old Monk, Smirnoff, Kingfisher Draught, Signature Premier at INR 99 {plus taxes}. Now that’s a steal, isn’t it? Order Ketel One, Absolut, Black & White, Malibu, Mojitos among others and they will all be priced at INR 99 {plus taxes}. This means we don’t need to worry about spending a lot of money to enjoy a few drinks.

The offer will be on all day on Mondays and Tuesdays, and between 4pm to 8pm on Wednesdays and Fridays. And yes, it is on for an indefinite period. What a deal!