Have You Tried The Toddler Cocktail Served In A Milk Bottle At Hoppipola Yet?

Swarming with youngsters, this colourful bar always sets the mood for some fun. Sure if you are born before the 90s you might feel out of place, but when there’s some fun drinkies to have, then why not, eh? So, gather your pals, head here and order The Toddler. Introduced only last month, is a heady mix of white rum, Malibu {rum}, pineapple juice and cream. While there, also load up on the Kafir lime and lychee mojitos, Desi martinis {nicely spiced for a proper kick} and even the 100 per cent Char-Gin – sparkling wine, gin and kiwi.