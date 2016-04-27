We know you’re mostly in zombie mode before that morning cup of caffeine and boy, do we love our Starbucks to fuel up in the AM. With plenty of options {with customisations of your choice} to choose from, you can find something to appeal to your taste no matter what mood you’re in. We’ve got a few options in case you can’t make up your mind.
What You Should Order When You're At Starbucks, Depending On Your Mood
Double Tall Caramel Mocha- No Whip
Perfect for when you want a sweet kick that’s not too strong, the Double Tall Caramel Mocha never disappoints. With a splash of caramel blended in with the coffee and milk, we’re calling it a piping hot dessert in a glass. Yum.
Order this when: You’re waiting for your big blind date to show up. It’ll soothe your part-excited, part-jittery nerves.
Price: INR 270 {plus taxes}
Hazelnut Caramel Macchiato Extra Hot
We’d go for this delightful melange of flavours when we’re looking for a hot, sweet brew that isn’t too heavy {courtesy the foamed milk}. After all, who doesn’t like a combination of hazelnut, coffee and caramel? Pair this with a sandwich for a light, satiating lunch.
Order this when: You’re in selfie mode. You know that pose with your Hazelnut Caramel Macchiato would make for a smokin’ profile picture. Win.
Price: INR 240 {plus taxes}
Venti Soy Double Blended Java Chip Frappuccino
This one’s chill all the way, just like you. Ice-blended, flavourful and with a balanced mix of coffee and chocolate, we’re making this our go-to for the summer.
Order this when: You’re hangin’ out with your crew, over a lazy weekend.
Price: INR 250 {plus taxes}
Triple Venti Hazelnut Cocoa Cappuccino
A classic, we’re recommending this to people who enjoy their cup strong and loaded with caffeine. The touch of hazelnut prevents it from being too overwhelming, but still gives you the boost that you need to get through your day.
Order this when: You need a cuppa to start your day and will do anything to get it, even if it means being late to work. It’ll ensure you’re super productive and that’s what matters, right?
Price: INR 410 {plus taxes}
Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino with Vanilla
Hello decadence! You’ll love this if you’d rather skip the coffee and just have plenty of chocolate in your drink. With a smattering of chocolate chips and a dash of vanilla, this is when you’re in the mood to treat yourself, consequences be damned.
Order this when: You’re in one of those good moods that even the start of the week feels like a Friday. Nothing can get you down.
Price: INR 250 {plus taxes}
Iced Grande Non-Fat Hazelnut Latte
While there ain’t nothin’ non-fat ‘bout this except the milk, this one is for you to indulge in when you’re jonesing for a hit of caffeine. Poured over ice, it’s a light, cold brew that you can enjoy at any time of day.
Order this when: Your SO isn’t paying attention to you and is too busy watching cricket or shopping. Order it up and people-watch as you sip. You’d rather spend time with your Starbucks anyway.
Price: INR 230 {plus taxes}
Where: Find your nearest Starbucks outlet here.
