Cooke Town
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Cooke Town
Hidden Gem
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Cafes
Coffee Works
Coffee Enthusiast? Fix Your Caffeine Cravings At This Small & Cozy Outlet!
Cooke Town
Bath & Body Stores
The Bubble Studio
This Organic & Handmade Bath And Body Care Brand Will Leave You Glowing!
Cooke Town
Libraries
Caro Library
Book Your Time And Bond With Yourself At This Library In Cooke Town
Cooke Town
Spas
Genesis Beauty Redefined
Pampering Your BFF Before Her Big Day? This Spa That Triples Up As A Salon And Boutique Is Just The Place
Cooke Town
Department Stores
12/2 Lifestyle Store
Handmade Soaps To Organic Clothes: This Store Showcases Eco-Friendly Products
Cooke Town
Gift Shops
Windchimes
Windchimes, Planters And Hammocks: Head To This Store For A Dose Of Cute
Cooke Town
Cafes
Sunny Side Bistro
Fill up on Brekkie and Smoothies at Sunny Side Up
Cooke Town
Book Stores
Lightroom Bookstore
This Adorable Kiddies Bookstore Is Now Opening A Pre-Loved Book Shop For Kids & Adults
Cooke Town
Bakeries
Patisserie Nitash
This Bakery Is One Of Cooke Town's Best Kept Secrets For Its Whisky & Kit Kat Cakes
Cooke Town
Cafes
Cafe D' Costa
Fraser Town's Cafe Da Costa's Marble Cake, Puffs And 90s Prices Are Iconic
Frazer town
Boutiques
Little Stitches
This Boutique In Frazer Town Makes Adorable Hand Embroidered And Smocked Dresses For Little Girls
Frazer town
Home Caterers
Mudaliar’s Catering
Mutton Drumstick Curry & Crab Curry: This Caterer Is Dishing Out Mudaliar Cuisine
Cooke Town
Cafes
The Sanctuary
Cafe, Chapel, Library And Gift Shop, The Sanctuary In Cooke Town Is A Multi Tasker
Banaswadi
Bakeries
The Petite Bakery
Banana Loaves To Lemon Bars: It's Always High Tea Thanks To This Baker Who Does Scones Too
Richards Town
Boutiques
Rui Boutique
This Boutique In Richards Town Is A Hidden Gem For Cotton Outfits And Dressy Ethnic Wear
Richards Town
Art Galleries
Apaulogy Gallery
Go Back In Time To Bangalore Of The 70s Thanks To This Artist
Richards Town
Bakeries
The Sugar Fairy
Cupcakes To Cake Pops, The Sugar Fairy Is Ready With Your Next Sugar Rush
Frazer town
Casual Dining
Manjit Da Dhaba
Chak De Phatte With Makkan Soaked Parathas And Thick Lassi From Manjit Da Dhaba
Frazer town
Movie Theatres
Everest Theatre
Chops, Kebabs, And Sheekh: Beef Up At This Roadside Cart In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
Other
Crankmeister Bicycle Works
Repairs, Gear Or Customisation: Crankmeister Bicycle Works Is A Biker's Dream
Frazer town
Bakeries
The Gluten Free Baking Co.
This Bakery In Banaswadi Will Make You Gluten Free Breads, Cookies And Cakes On Order
Banaswadi
Bakeries
Happy Belly Bakes
Keep Calm And Eat Dessert At Happy Belly Bakes
Frazer town
Book Stores
Mecca Book House
This Iconic, Frazer Town Book Store Is Shutting Shop & They Are Clearing Stock At Throwaway Prices
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
Shankar Bhel House
Hit Up This Iconic Chaat Shop For Amazing Bhel Puri Or Dahi Sev For Just INR 45
Frazer town
Casual Dining
Chichabas Taj
Treat Yo' Fam To A Scrumptious Meal At Chichabas Taj In Frazer Town
Frazer town
Travel Services
Goodwave Adventures
Join The Paddle Pushers Club At South India's First Kayaking School
Vivekananda Nagar
Clothing Stores
Cotton Expo
The Cotton Expo In Banaswadi Is Where You Can Score Good Clothes At Throwaway Prices
Banaswadi
Street Food
K. K. Momos
Chicken Cheese And Paneer Fried Momos With Seven Sauces At This Kiosk Near Richard’s Park
Richards Town
Sports Venues
Free Kick Sports Arena
Round Up Your Gang For Footie Or Box Cricket At This Popular Sports Arena In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
