Cafes
image - Coffee Works
Cafes

Coffee Works

Coffee Enthusiast? Fix Your Caffeine Cravings At This Small & Cozy Outlet!
Cooke Town
Bath & Body Stores
image - The Bubble Studio
Bath & Body Stores

The Bubble Studio

This Organic & Handmade Bath And Body Care Brand Will Leave You Glowing!
Cooke Town
Libraries
image - Caro Library
Libraries

Caro Library

Book Your Time And Bond With Yourself At This Library In Cooke Town
Cooke Town
Spas
image - Genesis Beauty Redefined
Spas

Genesis Beauty Redefined

Pampering Your BFF Before Her Big Day? This Spa That Triples Up As A Salon And Boutique Is Just The Place
Cooke Town
Department Stores
image - 12/2 Lifestyle Store
Department Stores

12/2 Lifestyle Store

Handmade Soaps To Organic Clothes: This Store Showcases Eco-Friendly Products
Cooke Town
Gift Shops
image - Windchimes
Gift Shops

Windchimes

Windchimes, Planters And Hammocks: Head To This Store For A Dose Of Cute
Cooke Town
Cafes
image - Sunny Side Bistro
Cafes

Sunny Side Bistro

Fill up on Brekkie and Smoothies at Sunny Side Up
Cooke Town
Book Stores
image - Lightroom Bookstore
Book Stores

Lightroom Bookstore

This Adorable Kiddies Bookstore Is Now Opening A Pre-Loved Book Shop For Kids & Adults
Cooke Town
Bakeries
image - Patisserie Nitash
Bakeries

Patisserie Nitash

This Bakery Is One Of Cooke Town's Best Kept Secrets For Its Whisky & Kit Kat Cakes
Cooke Town
Cafes
image - Cafe D' Costa
Cafes

Cafe D' Costa

Fraser Town's Cafe Da Costa's Marble Cake, Puffs And 90s Prices Are Iconic
Frazer town
Boutiques
image - Little Stitches
Boutiques

Little Stitches

This Boutique In Frazer Town Makes Adorable Hand Embroidered And Smocked Dresses For Little Girls
Frazer town
Home Caterers
image - Mudaliar’s Catering
Home Caterers

Mudaliar’s Catering

Mutton Drumstick Curry & Crab Curry: This Caterer Is Dishing Out Mudaliar Cuisine
Cooke Town
Cafes
image - The Sanctuary
Cafes

The Sanctuary

Cafe, Chapel, Library And Gift Shop, The Sanctuary In Cooke Town Is A Multi Tasker
Banaswadi
Bakeries
image - The Petite Bakery
Bakeries

The Petite Bakery

Banana Loaves To Lemon Bars: It's Always High Tea Thanks To This Baker Who Does Scones Too
Richards Town
Boutiques
image - Rui Boutique
Boutiques

Rui Boutique

This Boutique In Richards Town Is A Hidden Gem For Cotton Outfits And Dressy Ethnic Wear
Richards Town
Art Galleries
image - Apaulogy Gallery
Art Galleries

Apaulogy Gallery

Go Back In Time To Bangalore Of The 70s Thanks To This Artist
Richards Town
Bakeries
image - The Sugar Fairy
Bakeries

The Sugar Fairy

Cupcakes To Cake Pops, The Sugar Fairy Is Ready With Your Next Sugar Rush
Frazer town
Casual Dining
image - Manjit Da Dhaba
Casual Dining

Manjit Da Dhaba

Chak De Phatte With Makkan Soaked Parathas And Thick Lassi From Manjit Da Dhaba
Frazer town
Movie Theatres
image - Everest Theatre
Movie Theatres

Everest Theatre

Chops, Kebabs, And Sheekh: Beef Up At This Roadside Cart In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
Other
image - Crankmeister Bicycle Works
Other

Crankmeister Bicycle Works

Repairs, Gear Or Customisation: Crankmeister Bicycle Works Is A Biker's Dream
Frazer town
Bakeries
image - The Gluten Free Baking Co.
Bakeries

The Gluten Free Baking Co.

This Bakery In Banaswadi Will Make You Gluten Free Breads, Cookies And Cakes On Order
Banaswadi
Bakeries
image - Happy Belly Bakes
Bakeries

Happy Belly Bakes

Keep Calm And Eat Dessert At Happy Belly Bakes
Frazer town
Book Stores
image - Mecca Book House
Book Stores

Mecca Book House

This Iconic, Frazer Town Book Store Is Shutting Shop & They Are Clearing Stock At Throwaway Prices
Frazer town
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shankar Bhel House
Fast Food Restaurants

Shankar Bhel House

Hit Up This Iconic Chaat Shop For Amazing Bhel Puri Or Dahi Sev For Just INR 45
Frazer town
Casual Dining
image - Chichabas Taj
Casual Dining

Chichabas Taj

Treat Yo' Fam To A Scrumptious Meal At Chichabas Taj In Frazer Town
Frazer town
Travel Services
image - Goodwave Adventures
Travel Services

Goodwave Adventures

Join The Paddle Pushers Club At South India's First Kayaking School
Vivekananda Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Cotton Expo
Clothing Stores

Cotton Expo

The Cotton Expo In Banaswadi Is Where You Can Score Good Clothes At Throwaway Prices
Banaswadi
Street Food
image - K. K. Momos
Street Food

K. K. Momos

Chicken Cheese And Paneer Fried Momos With Seven Sauces At This Kiosk Near Richard’s Park
Richards Town
Sports Venues
image - Free Kick Sports Arena
Sports Venues

Free Kick Sports Arena

Round Up Your Gang For Footie Or Box Cricket At This Popular Sports Arena In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
