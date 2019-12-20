This Bakery Is One Of Cooke Town's Best Kept Secrets For Its Whisky & Kit Kat Cakes

Would you rather have the Piedmontaise with meringue biscuit, chocolate ganache and nibbed almonds, or the tropical fruit gateaux with walls of white chocolate shavings and a cake so light, it lifts up your soul, or the Kit Kat and gems cake, which is basically childhood whipped up as a cake?

You can also ask Nitash for suggestions: you can tell him that the intended recipient of the sweet concoction favours hazelnut & chocolate, and you will receive the most amazingly decadent gateau that {always!} looks almost too beautiful to dig into. Having also ‘experienced’ a whiskey cake beyond comparison, for a friend who is a whiskey aficionado, it’s just easy to admit that there cannot be one favourite when it comes to Nitash’s creations.

You can also pick from seven kinds of brownies {from hazelnut to espresso ones}, chocolates with all kinds of decadent fillings such as nut pralines to Gianduja ones, incase you want some sweet treats to take away.

Nitash also creates incredible breads such as Walnut Sourdough, Crusty Baguette, and Wholewheat Sandwich bread, as the fancy takes him. Join the WhatsApp group {+91 9845417364} to find out what he’s making in a particular week, then collect from Cooke Town. Batches can be as small as 15 loaves, so get on to it fast!