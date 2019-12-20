Patisserie Nitash on Hutchins Road is where you head to, if you want to order a cake that is guaranteed to be a topic of non stop dinner conversations.
This Bakery Is One Of Cooke Town's Best Kept Secrets For Its Whisky & Kit Kat Cakes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
Shortcut
What Is It?
When Thoreau said, “The world is but a canvas to our imagination”, he was possibly looking over the shoulder of magician-artist-baker, Nitash. One of Cooke Town’s best kept secrets, this man is possibly the most sought after professional within a 5 km radius. And justifiably so — he does create the most divine cakes and breads.
Let Them Eat Cake
Nitash’s functional workspace on Hutchins Road, 2nd cross is unmissable. There are delirium-inducing aromas wafting from his building through the day — almost makes you want to pity the neighbours, whose self-control must be activated at all times!
What We Loved
Would you rather have the Piedmontaise with meringue biscuit, chocolate ganache and nibbed almonds, or the tropical fruit gateaux with walls of white chocolate shavings and a cake so light, it lifts up your soul, or the Kit Kat and gems cake, which is basically childhood whipped up as a cake?
You can also ask Nitash for suggestions: you can tell him that the intended recipient of the sweet concoction favours hazelnut & chocolate, and you will receive the most amazingly decadent gateau that {always!} looks almost too beautiful to dig into. Having also ‘experienced’ a whiskey cake beyond comparison, for a friend who is a whiskey aficionado, it’s just easy to admit that there cannot be one favourite when it comes to Nitash’s creations.
You can also pick from seven kinds of brownies {from hazelnut to espresso ones}, chocolates with all kinds of decadent fillings such as nut pralines to Gianduja ones, incase you want some sweet treats to take away.
Nitash also creates incredible breads such as Walnut Sourdough, Crusty Baguette, and Wholewheat Sandwich bread, as the fancy takes him. Join the WhatsApp group {+91 9845417364} to find out what he’s making in a particular week, then collect from Cooke Town. Batches can be as small as 15 loaves, so get on to it fast!
What Didn't Impress us
The only thing is that the cakes are to be ordered at least two days in advance, over the phone. You will have to trek up to Cooke Town to have it picked up or have a delivery service like Dunzo do the job for you. Be sure you pick it up before 4 pm, for that is when this dessert maestro calls it a day.
Check out the patisserie’s full menu here.
