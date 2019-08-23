This Organic & Handmade Bath And Body Care Brand Will Leave You Glowing!

The Bubble Studio is a bath and body products based brand that believes in using natural ingredients to create goods. Offering bath soaps, body scrubs, bath salts and lip balms, the founder uses charcoal and oats to honey and tomato for an exciting range for all skin types. Since all the products are handmade, expect human touch for all that extra pampering. The turmeric and walnut scrub soap is great to scrub away skin impurities, dead cells and blackheads. The green tea and peppermint bath salt are great for a long bath after a long day of work.

The chocolate peppermint lip balm is used to add moisture to dry, chapped or sunburned lips. Herbal face packs, hair oils and even beer soap can be purchased for all those organic ingredients to seep into your skin and body. With the packaging being recycled and biodegradable, the founder is particular that they reduce their carbon footprint as much as possible. Bubble Studio's bath and body care essentials make for great gifts as well. With products starting as low as INR 200, try them to wow yourself!