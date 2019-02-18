This Adorable Kiddies Bookstore Is Now Opening A Pre-Loved Book Shop For Kids & Adults

We all fell in love with Lightroom Bookstore when it open up a few years ago. Not because we're kids, but despite being adults, the fantastic book collection -- both Indian and international, won our hearts. Still going strong, Lightroom expanded to an events space for kids, including things such as a Harry Potter day for a dress up event, quizzes and all-round wizarding fun, talks and book launches.

While the place, Lightroom Seconds, is new, the books stocked here will be pre-loved and pre-used. This means, you'll perhaps not get books in pristine condition, but sure as anything they'll come with a back story to them. Lightroom is currently happy to take donations from anyone willing to give away their book so others can enjoy them. If you want to sell your favourite one, then that's OK too, but bibliophiles, unite for a cause! It's time to bring reading back to the top of our minds...with the real deal...actual books!

You'll find genres ranging from crime and mystery to all out kiddy stuff (like Curious George). Being a second-hand store though, don't expect to find everything off your list. They have been sourced from people across the city, so you'll find interesting, and not mainstream titles too, here. Like Noughts and Crosses by Malorie Blackman and The Wizard Knight series, by Gene Wolfe, which is all about a young boy who is transported to a magical land, becomes an adult and turns into a wizard.