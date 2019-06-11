Windchimes, Planters And Hammocks: Head To This Store For A Dose Of Cute

Who can resist a gift shop called Windchimes? Especially when it looks as cute as it sounds! Located in Cooke Town, this little shop has been around for over 15 years and is a local favourite for when you want to buy something "nice and pretty."

As soon as you walk in, you'll find a bamboo lattice that holds windchimes of every imaginable kind. We spotted earthern, bamboo and metal windchimes sourced from all over the country. It's not just the material that is diverse though: you'll find cow bells strung on colourful chords, long winding terracotta creations, and even window harps.

Of course, you'll find more than just windchimes here. Handmade paper products, scented candles, dhurries and warli pottery are available in a variety of colours and designs. If you're looking for Fab India style kurtas, tops, scarves and stoles to add to your wardrobe, they have those too. They have hand puppets of 'Raja,' 'Rani' and animals, in case you want to throw your own puppet show for your niece and nephew!