Jewellery Shops
image - Apranje Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

Apranje Jewellers

Get Exclusive And Limited Edition Jewellery From Across India, On Lavelle Road
Lavelle Road
Dessert Parlours
image - GMT - Gelateria Montecatini Terme
Dessert Parlours

GMT - Gelateria Montecatini Terme

Swing By This Dessert Parlour For Classic Italian Flavoured Ice Creams
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
image - EatWater
Casual Dining

EatWater

Meghalaya To Bengal: This New Restaurant On Lavelle Road Is East India Represent
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
image - Lady Baga
Casual Dining

Lady Baga

There's A Little Goa On Lavelle Road & We Can't Keep Calm!
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
image - BBQ'D - Global Grill & Brewery
Casual Dining

BBQ'D - Global Grill & Brewery

Grilled Prawns, Biryani & A Cotton Candy Station: BBQ'd Is Putting The Fun Back In Buffets
Lavelle Road
Hotels
image - The Chancery
Hotels

The Chancery

Feeling Hungry Post Partying? The Chancery Has A Midnight Buffet For Just INR 399
Lavelle Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Kulfreeze
Dessert Parlours

Kulfreeze

Jamun Fruit Bombs And Creamy Kashmiri Kesar Kulfi: This Budget Dessert Kiosk In Airlines Hotel Is Bae
Lavelle Road
Clothing Stores
image - Chemistry
Clothing Stores

Chemistry

This High Street Store Is Great For Trendy Dresses, Plus Sizes And Office Wear Starting At INR 500
Lavelle Road
Yoga Studios
image - Puraw Vida
Yoga Studios

Puraw Vida

This Teacher Will Make You Fit, Flexible And Fall In Love With Yoga
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
image - Sanchez
Casual Dining

Sanchez

Sancho's Is Now Sanchez And They Even Make Your Guacamole Fresh Right At Your Table
Lavelle Road
Bakeries
image - Amande Patisserie
Bakeries

Amande Patisserie

Amande Patisserie Makes Macarons To Take You To Dessert Heaven
Lavelle Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mathsya Darshini
Fast Food Restaurants

Mathsya Darshini

Cubbon Park's Fish Canteen Does Fish Fries, Meals And Buttermilk Well
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
image - Samaroh
Casual Dining

Samaroh

Now Open: A Healthy Update on the Indian Thali by Samaroh
Lavelle Road
Medical Facilities
image - Kosmoderma Clinic
Medical Facilities

Kosmoderma Clinic

Kosmoderma For Refreshing Medi-Facials For Every Skin Type
Lavelle Road
Clothing Stores
image - Jacadi Bengaluru
Clothing Stores

Jacadi Bengaluru

Jacadi Lets You Dress Up Your Little One In Trendy Parisian Chic
Lavelle Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Chocolate D'Luxe
Dessert Parlours

Chocolate D'Luxe

Get a Cocoa Overdose at the new Chocolate D'Luxe
Lavelle Road
Bakeries
image - Mariana's Life Of Pie
Bakeries

Mariana's Life Of Pie

Order Pretty Looking Scrumptious Cakes, Cookies & Brownies From Mariana's
Ashok Nagar
Breweries
image - The Biere Club
Breweries

The Biere Club

Weekend Hangover Breakfasts at The Biere Club Make A Comeback
Ashok Nagar
Shoe Stores
image - RUOSH
Shoe Stores

RUOSH

Surfer Dude Or Gentleman, This Shoe Store Will Take You From Boardroom To Bar
Ashok Nagar
Pubs
image - Bootlegger
Pubs

Bootlegger

Deal With Workday Blues At This Pub With Shots And Cocktails For Only INR 100 EVERYDAY!
Ashok Nagar
Medical Facilities
image - LeJeune Medspa
Medical Facilities

LeJeune Medspa

Quick Hydrafacials to Red Carpet Treatments at Le'jeune Medspa
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Raw Mango
Clothing Stores

Raw Mango

Handwoven Textiles, Gorgeous Silk & Rich Brocade: Raw Mango Has Opened A Flagship Store In Town
Ashok Nagar
Food Stores
image - Sancha Tea Boutique
Food Stores

Sancha Tea Boutique

Taste Your Tea Before You Buy It At This Charming Tea Boutique
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Nicobar Design Studio
Clothing Stores

Nicobar Design Studio

Buy Beautiful And Contemporary Clothes From Nicobar Design Studio
Ashok Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Good Earth
Home Décor Stores

Good Earth

Good Earth Launches India's First Historical Colouring Book!
Ashok Nagar
Cafes
image - Fresh Pressery Cafe
Cafes

Fresh Pressery Cafe

Salads, Grills and Guilt-Free Desserts at the Good Earth Store Cafe
Ashok Nagar
Fine Dining
image - Cantan - Chinese Bar House
Fine Dining

Cantan - Chinese Bar House

Hot Pots, Culinary Cocktails And Chinese Food Reimagined: There's A New Restaurant On Lavelle Road
Ashok Nagar
Salons
image - Get Gorgeous
Salons

Get Gorgeous

Mani + Pedi + Hair Wash + Blow Dry Is Just About INR 1000 At This Nail And Hair Bar
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - SodaBottleOpenerWala
Casual Dining

SodaBottleOpenerWala

Berry Pulao and Chicken Sanju Baba: SodaBottleOpenerwala's Out With A Revamped Menu
Ashok Nagar
Salons
image - Bounce
Salons

Bounce

Give Your Mane A Dose of Bounce and Elasticity with Olaplex
Ashok Nagar
Liquor Stores
image - Cyber Wines
Liquor Stores

Cyber Wines

There's A Brand New Wine In Town And It's A Match Made In Heaven For Indian Food!
Ashok Nagar
Salons
image - Bodycraft Spa & Salon
Salons

Bodycraft Spa & Salon

A Pop Of Colour Never Hurts
Ashok Nagar
Salons
image - Bodycraft
Salons

Bodycraft

Sore & Knotted Muscles? Soothe Them At Bodycraft With A Sports Massage
Ashok Nagar
Salons
image - Jean-Claude Biguine
Salons

Jean-Claude Biguine

Love Is In The Hair: Head To This Salon To Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free This Season
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Smoke House Deli
Casual Dining

Smoke House Deli

Jowar, Ragi and Sago in Smoke House Deli's new Superfoods Menu
Ashok Nagar
Yoga Studios
image - Svatma
Yoga Studios

Svatma

Strike An Asana, Meditate Or Listen To Music At This Peaceful Yoga Studio On Vittal Mallya Road
Ashok Nagar
