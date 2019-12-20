Explore
Lavelle Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Lavelle Road
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Bakeries
Jewellery Shops
Apranje Jewellers
Get Exclusive And Limited Edition Jewellery From Across India, On Lavelle Road
Lavelle Road
Dessert Parlours
GMT - Gelateria Montecatini Terme
Swing By This Dessert Parlour For Classic Italian Flavoured Ice Creams
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
EatWater
Meghalaya To Bengal: This New Restaurant On Lavelle Road Is East India Represent
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
Lady Baga
There's A Little Goa On Lavelle Road & We Can't Keep Calm!
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
BBQ'D - Global Grill & Brewery
Grilled Prawns, Biryani & A Cotton Candy Station: BBQ'd Is Putting The Fun Back In Buffets
Lavelle Road
Hotels
The Chancery
Feeling Hungry Post Partying? The Chancery Has A Midnight Buffet For Just INR 399
Lavelle Road
Dessert Parlours
Kulfreeze
Jamun Fruit Bombs And Creamy Kashmiri Kesar Kulfi: This Budget Dessert Kiosk In Airlines Hotel Is Bae
Lavelle Road
Clothing Stores
Chemistry
This High Street Store Is Great For Trendy Dresses, Plus Sizes And Office Wear Starting At INR 500
Lavelle Road
Yoga Studios
Puraw Vida
This Teacher Will Make You Fit, Flexible And Fall In Love With Yoga
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
Sanchez
Sancho's Is Now Sanchez And They Even Make Your Guacamole Fresh Right At Your Table
Lavelle Road
Bakeries
Amande Patisserie
Amande Patisserie Makes Macarons To Take You To Dessert Heaven
Lavelle Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Mathsya Darshini
Cubbon Park's Fish Canteen Does Fish Fries, Meals And Buttermilk Well
Lavelle Road
Casual Dining
Samaroh
Now Open: A Healthy Update on the Indian Thali by Samaroh
Lavelle Road
Medical Facilities
Kosmoderma Clinic
Kosmoderma For Refreshing Medi-Facials For Every Skin Type
Lavelle Road
Clothing Stores
Jacadi Bengaluru
Jacadi Lets You Dress Up Your Little One In Trendy Parisian Chic
Lavelle Road
Dessert Parlours
Chocolate D'Luxe
Get a Cocoa Overdose at the new Chocolate D'Luxe
Lavelle Road
Bakeries
Mariana's Life Of Pie
Order Pretty Looking Scrumptious Cakes, Cookies & Brownies From Mariana's
Ashok Nagar
Breweries
The Biere Club
Weekend Hangover Breakfasts at The Biere Club Make A Comeback
Ashok Nagar
Shoe Stores
RUOSH
Surfer Dude Or Gentleman, This Shoe Store Will Take You From Boardroom To Bar
Ashok Nagar
Pubs
Bootlegger
Deal With Workday Blues At This Pub With Shots And Cocktails For Only INR 100 EVERYDAY!
Ashok Nagar
Medical Facilities
LeJeune Medspa
Quick Hydrafacials to Red Carpet Treatments at Le'jeune Medspa
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Clothing Stores
Raw Mango
Handwoven Textiles, Gorgeous Silk & Rich Brocade: Raw Mango Has Opened A Flagship Store In Town
Ashok Nagar
Food Stores
Sancha Tea Boutique
Taste Your Tea Before You Buy It At This Charming Tea Boutique
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Nicobar Design Studio
Buy Beautiful And Contemporary Clothes From Nicobar Design Studio
Ashok Nagar
Home Décor Stores
Good Earth
Good Earth Launches India's First Historical Colouring Book!
Ashok Nagar
Cafes
Fresh Pressery Cafe
Salads, Grills and Guilt-Free Desserts at the Good Earth Store Cafe
Ashok Nagar
Fine Dining
Cantan - Chinese Bar House
Hot Pots, Culinary Cocktails And Chinese Food Reimagined: There's A New Restaurant On Lavelle Road
Ashok Nagar
Salons
Get Gorgeous
Mani + Pedi + Hair Wash + Blow Dry Is Just About INR 1000 At This Nail And Hair Bar
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
SodaBottleOpenerWala
Berry Pulao and Chicken Sanju Baba: SodaBottleOpenerwala's Out With A Revamped Menu
Ashok Nagar
Salons
Bounce
Give Your Mane A Dose of Bounce and Elasticity with Olaplex
Ashok Nagar
Liquor Stores
Cyber Wines
There's A Brand New Wine In Town And It's A Match Made In Heaven For Indian Food!
Ashok Nagar
Salons
Bodycraft Spa & Salon
A Pop Of Colour Never Hurts
Ashok Nagar
Salons
Bodycraft
Sore & Knotted Muscles? Soothe Them At Bodycraft With A Sports Massage
Ashok Nagar
Salons
Jean-Claude Biguine
Love Is In The Hair: Head To This Salon To Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free This Season
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
Smoke House Deli
Jowar, Ragi and Sago in Smoke House Deli's new Superfoods Menu
Ashok Nagar
Yoga Studios
Svatma
Strike An Asana, Meditate Or Listen To Music At This Peaceful Yoga Studio On Vittal Mallya Road
Ashok Nagar
