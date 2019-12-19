Cubbon Park's Fish Canteen Does Fish Fries, Meals And Buttermilk Well

Mathsya Darshini aka Fish Canteen in Cubbon Park is a government run canteen and is all about fish dishes. Fish fry, fish curry meals, fish kebabs and fish biryani. There’s lot of fishy business going on here.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir M. Visveshwarya
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Fish and seafood lovers. And those looking to tuck into fresh seafood on a budget.
Must Eat
Seer Fish Fry and Ragi Mudde meals. Also their buttermilk.
How Was My Experience?
The ambience here is average and not fancy. The canteen is mostly filled with government employees or lawyers during lunchtime. Since the fish canteen is open only till 6pm, it does tend to get crowded. Go here for lunch and don’t forget to order the Raggi Mudde meals along with the Seer fish fry.
LBBTip
You need to buy tokens for your meal. Plus, inside it is self service.
Timings: 9am-6pm
