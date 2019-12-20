Get fit, flexible and make yoga a way of life with Divya Nichani and her peaceful yoga classes. She’ll make you and your yoga mat BFFs in no time.
This Teacher Will Make You Fit, Flexible And Fall In Love With Yoga
What Is It?
Formerly Me+Yoga, a Yoga school, Divya Nichani’s little wellness enterprise is now called Purawvida. An effort to combine natural, raw elements with yoga practices, her classes are all about making healthy living second nature and not a chore. Essentially a community of yogi and vegans, Divya’s group of people will make you addicted to yoga. Trust me! What kept me going at her session is that she gently eases you into the practice, and with words of encouragement and even humour, a non-morning person like me looks forward to those 7am classes.
Who Is It For?
If you’re looking for motivation, and old school yoga practice, this one is for you. Don’t go wanting to lose weight or take it up as a fad because Divya is all about respecting the practice in it’s true and original form. Mums-to-be, she’s a great person to help you through your pregnancy if you’re looking to keep active.
How Was Your Experience?
I started with classes here when I was expecting my first baby, and have stuck on {though intermittently}. In fact, I was doing suryanamaskars until a few days before my delivery, and felt active through it all. Inspiring and motivating, Divya goes to great lengths to give personalised attention. Be it pregnancy or any niggling problems, she’ll customise a routine so you can keep up with the rest of the class, but also work on improving your individual issues. The fact that her sessions are on a breezy terrace make it even better.
#LBBTip
She has special classes on Fridays at 5pm for little yogis as well. She also caters delicious vegan delights on order.
