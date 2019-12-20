I started with classes here when I was expecting my first baby, and have stuck on {though intermittently}. In fact, I was doing suryanamaskars until a few days before my delivery, and felt active through it all. Inspiring and motivating, Divya goes to great lengths to give personalised attention. Be it pregnancy or any niggling problems, she’ll customise a routine so you can keep up with the rest of the class, but also work on improving your individual issues. The fact that her sessions are on a breezy terrace make it even better.