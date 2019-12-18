Richmond town

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Richmond town

Cafes
image - Istoria Cafe
Cafes

Istoria Cafe

All Day Breakfasts And Comfort Fare At This Curley Street Cafe
Richmond town
Accessories
image - Kassa
Accessories

Kassa

Magic Wallets And Devanagari Watches: This Store Houses All Things Quirky
Richmond town
Furniture Stores
image - Urban Magiq
Furniture Stores

Urban Magiq

Old Is Gold In This Family-Run Furniture Store That Sources Victorian And Post-Colonial Home Decor
Richmond town
Kitchen Supplies
image - PsyRays
Kitchen Supplies

PsyRays

Host A Fancy High Tea, Or Luxurious Luncheon With Painted Galss Tableware From This Brand
Richmond town
Parks
image - Richmond Park
Parks

Richmond Park

Load Up On Momos Or Chatpat Chaat: Here's Where To Eat After A Walk In Richmond Park
Richmond town
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Makkah Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Makkah Cafe

Makkah Cafe: An Old World Tea House Serving Stellar Sulaimani Chai And Kova-Stuffed Dil Pasand
Richmond town
Casual Dining
image - Kamat's Palate Korner
Casual Dining

Kamat's Palate Korner

For Drive In Experience, Dal Makhani And Roomali Rotis, Pick Kamat's Palate Korner
Richmond town
Casual Dining
image - Khazana Food Paradise
Casual Dining

Khazana Food Paradise

Go To Khazana Food Paradise For Local-Style Biryani And Kebabs
Richmond town
Markets
image - Johnson Market
Markets

Johnson Market

Head To This Lesser Known Heritage Site To Celebrate The Holy Month Of Ramadan
Richmond town
Salons
image - The Blend Room
Salons

The Blend Room

Food For Your Skin And Hair At The Blend Room
Richmond town
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sudha Chats
Fast Food Restaurants

Sudha Chats

For Kachoris and Samosas Look No Further Than Sudha Chats
Richmond town
Clothing Stores
image - Indelust
Clothing Stores

Indelust

Fashion with a Conscience and a Spotlight on Crafts and Designers at Indelust
Richmond town
Hotels
image - Casa Cottage
Hotels

Casa Cottage

Feel At Home Away From Home At This Heritage Hotel In The Heart Of The City!
Richmond town
Casual Dining
image - Plan B
Casual Dining

Plan B

All day is Breakfast day at PlanB now
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Mor'ish
Casual Dining

Cafe Mor'ish

Breakfast, Sandwiches & Coffee: This Richmond Road Cafe Is Perfect For Your Next Date
Richmond Road
Salons
image - Blushberry Organic Beauty Bar
Salons

Blushberry Organic Beauty Bar

Looking For Organic Facials? Head Over To Blush Berry Salon!
Ashok Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Prism Lights
Home Décor Stores

Prism Lights

Light It Up With The Many Lighting Options Available At This Store On Richmond Road
Richmond Road
Home Décor Stores
image - Mahaveer Antique
Home Décor Stores

Mahaveer Antique

Dig through Mahaveer Chand’s Antique Store for Curios and Pieces of History
Department Stores
image - Central
Department Stores

Central

Update Your Wardrobe At This Convenient Shopping Centre IN CBD
Shanti Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Chhota Label Of Luxury
Clothing Stores

Chhota Label Of Luxury

Look Like A Rajput Prince With Outfits From This Bespoke Studio In Brigade Road
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Hong Kong Restaurant
Casual Dining

Hong Kong Restaurant

Indian Chinese with a bit of South East Asia Thrown in at Hong Kong
Brigade Road
Classes & Workshops
image - Flourish School Of Baking & Cake Decor
Classes & Workshops

Flourish School Of Baking & Cake Decor

Macaron Making & Cupcake Decor: This Hotel Hosts Workshops Where You Can Master Baking
Bakeries
image - The Bakehouse
Bakeries

The Bakehouse

Green Theory's Bakery Goes All Out On Artisan Breads As Well As Killer Desserts
Residency Road
Fine Dining
image - The Lantern Restaurant & Bar - The Ritz Carlton
Fine Dining

The Lantern Restaurant & Bar - The Ritz Carlton

This Restaurant Has Peking Duck And Dim Sum Steamier Than Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's Performance
Residency Road
Cafes
image - Green Theory
Cafes

Green Theory

Green Theory Wins For Its Quaint Charm, Location And Big Selection Of Vegetarian Food
Ashok Nagar
Hotels
image - Melange Astris
Hotels

Melange Astris

Check Into This Swish Apartment-Hotel That Has A Swimming Pool, WiFi & Prime Location On Richmond Road
Richmond Road
Cafes
image - The Cafe At Saanchi
Cafes

The Cafe At Saanchi

The Café At Saanchi Is A Persian Delight Of Art
Shanti Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Cobaja
Casual Dining

Cobaja

Indulge In Karnataka Cuisine At This Restaurant On Brigade Road
Ashok Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Saanchi Antiques & Treasures
Home Décor Stores

Saanchi Antiques & Treasures

Find Vintage Treasures At This Three-Storied Wonderland In Langford Town
Shanti Nagar
Breweries
image - Bangalore Brew Works
Breweries

Bangalore Brew Works

Get A Fresh Dose of Barley And Hops at Bangalore Brew Works
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Niharika Vivek
Clothing Stores

Niharika Vivek

Be The Star Of The Next Wedding With Indo-Western Outfits From This Boutique
Ashok Nagar
Breweries
image - Alchemy - The Chancery Pavilion
Breweries

Alchemy - The Chancery Pavilion

Sriracha Naan To Gondhuraj Mousse: Indian Food Gets A Modern Twist At This New Rooftop Spot
Ashok Nagar
Bars
image - Double Decker
Bars

Double Decker

This New Rooftop Resto-Bar Has Dosa Waffles, Live Screenings And Amazing Views
Brigade Road
