Magic Wallets And Devanagari Watches: This Store Houses All Things Quirky

If you decide to spend a relaxing evening with friends at Green Theory, don’t forget to check out the beautiful Jaipur-based brand, Kassa, that has recently set up its boutique inside the restaurant. The brainchild of Aarushi Kumar and Arpan Patel, Kassa has a lot to offer, be it home decor, clothing or accessories.

We spotted handcrafted designer products like upcycled leather travel bags and organisers, ‘magic wallets’ and beautiful watches that tell the time in the Devanagiri script instead of English. The organiser is by far our favourite: not only can it smuggle in toiletries, cosmetics and essential electronics easily, it can also be folded to be super-compact. That means it’s easy to carry along with you, wherever you go travelling. If you’re not a fan of leather (upcycled or not), no stress: they have the same organiser in an eco-friendly, wafer-like material that feels like paper but is actually handcrafted in hybrid material (paper and linen).

The magic wallet secures all your cards and bills with magnets, and keeps everything safe. We love that it’s crafted from rugged leather with a distressed finish - so stylish! Apart from Kassa’s own products, it also houses brands like DOT, Alternative, Material Immaterial and Awdhesh Kumar.