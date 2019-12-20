If you like to hang out in the comfort of your own car while chatting with friends and tucking into some mouthwatering food, Kamat’s Palate Corner is where you need to make a pit stop. This takeaway joint offers delicious North Indian food in a fuss-free format.
For Drive In Experience, Dal Makhani And Roomali Rotis, Pick Kamat's Palate Korner
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir M. Visveshwarya
Who Is It For?
The eatery offers excellent vegetarian as well as nonvegetarian options and is quite pocket friendly too. Students, you will love this place.
What's The Ambience Like?
There is no ambience to speak of here. The only option is to stand or eat in your car.
Must Eat
Their Dal Makhni paired with Roomali Roti. Plus, the rolls here are great too.
How Was My Experience?
Kamat’s Palate Korner wins brownie points for its quick service, delicious food and the fact that you can sit in your own space — your car.
LBBTip
Parking is not a problem at all since dining in your car is the format of this eatery.
