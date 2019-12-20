The story goes that in the 1920s, the British took over a series of horse stables and converted them into what is now Johnson Market. Now, our memory {and lifespan} doesn’t stretch far enough to recall this. But we sure do remember that Makkah Cafe, an iconic establishment, has been around for a decades at least.

When you enter the lane that leads to Johnson Market, if you are unsure about where Makkah Cafe is – just look for the crowds. A favourite with college students, office goers, and old Bangaloreans in search of nostalgia in a cup – Makkah Cafe is always busy. As you walk past the elegant arch, past the cashier who has stacks of fried and baked of goodies laid around him, you’ll see the tea room open up in front of you. All you get here is bare benches and a constant chatter, so choose your nook and get ordering.