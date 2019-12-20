All Day Breakfasts And Comfort Fare At This Curley Street Cafe

Tucked away in the residential Richmond Town (Curley Street to be exact) is Istoria Cafe. The name Istoria loosely translated means ‘story’ in Greek, and the cafe in itself has its own. Built into the house Konrad (the owner) spent his growing years in, the cafe is an ode to his grandfather who originally bought the heritage house.

The cuisine is fairly simple, wholesome, and ideal for when you want comfort food without scouring an extensive menu and eventually losing your appetite. You’ll be greeted by the sight and smell of their bakery counter with chai time favourites like samosa (they have mutton and kheema options too) and rolls. The next counter is for those with a sweet tooth -- apple crumble, chocolate brownie, and tea cakes made in the morning (and sell out by the end of the day!) for homestyle dessert indulgence. Find yourself a cozy nook (there are many) and settle down with a coffee, tea, or refreshing cooler, and a book. We tried the kaala khatta and it goes great their range of sandwiches (we love their spinach, cheese and corn). Speaking of sandwiches, all their bread is made in house - crisp on the outside, and soft on the inside.

A treat for non-vegetarians bacon, sausage, and meat features heavily in their menu, and their meat platter (it’s not what you think, because the ‘platter’ is a meal with one type of meat, cheese, and garlic bread) should be your order. Of course, if you’re the kind who thinks that breakfast is the supreme meal then you’re in luck, because they serve all day breakfast! End it with a sinful brownie topped with ice cream, and you’ll go home happy.