Clothing Stores
Nirvana Mens Ethnic Store

Boys! Dress Up With Ethnic Clothes From This Store In Triplicane
Triplicane
Gift Shops
Gift World

Hoard Up On Gifts And Never Forget A Special Day With This Shop In Royapettah
Triplicane
Cosmetics Stores
Sha's Attar

Make Those Heads Turn With Flavoursome Fragrances From This Store In Triplicane
Triplicane
Accessories
Jucoholic

It’s Raining Jute At This Bag Store In Triplicane
Triplicane
Hotels
Taj Connemara

Have You Been To Chennai's Oldest Hotel Yet?
Triplicane
Book Stores
Nandagopal Book Shop

OMG! We Found Books And DVDs Starting INR 30 At This Roadside Spot!
Triplicane
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Lassi

#SummerSpecial: We Found The Most Amazing Special Lassi In Town & You Have To Try It
Triplicane
Fast Food Restaurants
Nair Mess

This Budget-Friendly Mess Is Legendary For Its Banana Leaf Meals & Fish Fry
Triplicane
Musical Instrument Stores
Musee Musical

Vintage Pianos & Recitals, Have You Visited This 175-Year-Old Music School/Store Yet?
Triplicane
Fast Food Restaurants
Mak N Bajji Shop

Get Your 5 PM Snacking Sorted At This Eatery In Triplicane
Triplicane
Street Food
Sundari Akka Kadai

This Akka Serves Up Fish Thalis And Prawns Masala At Marina Beach
Triplicane
Event Venues
Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha

Watermelon Rasam & Whatsapped Menus: You MUST Eat At This Sabha Before Margazhi Ends
Triplicane
Clothing Stores
D Style Men's Wear

Casual Tees Or Formal Shirts, You Are Definitely In Store For A Treat Here
Royapettah
Other
Wallajah Road

We Found Quality Sports Goods, Jersey Printing & CSK Swag At This Street Near Chepauk Stadium
Anna Salai
Co-Working Spaces
The Executive Zone

Peeps! Have You Heard About This Swanky Co-Working Space Right Here In Anna Salai?
Anna Salai
Casual Dining
Orange Wok

From Unique Interiors To Delish Pan Asian Food, This Place Cannot Be Missed At All!
Royapettah
Clothing Stores
Simon Carter

And They Turn One: Simon Carter Launches Quirky Denim And Trendy Jewellery On Their First Birthday!
Royapettah
Book Stores
Starmark

Agatha Christie Or John Grisham: This Chennai Bookstore Has All Our Crime Novel Faves
Royapettah
Casual Dining
Barcelos

The Portuguese Just Landed In Chennai At this Cafe!
Royapettah
Liquor Stores
TASMAC

Planning A House Party This Weekend? Stock Up On Your Fave Alcohol At This Store
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Royapettah
Cosmetics Stores
Bobbi Brown

Go Makeup Crazy Just Like Us With This Cosmetic Brand That You Can Buy At Two Malls In Chennai
Royapettah
Book Stores
Higginbothams

Chennai Peeps, Have You Visited One Of India's Oldest And Most Iconic Bookstores Yet?
Anna Salai
Movie Theatres
Escape Cinemas

Enjoy The Do Not Disturb (DND) Cinema Experience At Our Fav Cinema Complex
Royapettah
Fabric Stores
Thakurdas Choithram

Make Your Own, From Scratch With Fabrics From This Store
Chintadripet
Cosmetics Stores
Innisfree

Ladies! Innisfree Beauty Is Now Open In EA And We Cannot Be Happier!
Royapettah
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Works

Yusss!! Bath & Body Works Has Opened Its First Store In Chennai And Here's What You Can Expect!
Royapettah
Jewellery Shops
Terramart

From Zircon Stone Studded Jhumkas To Pattu Sarees: This Store Is Lit And How!
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
Gangotree

From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Royapettah
Cosmetics Stores
Luxuria

Get Awesome Cosmetic Options At This Shop In Express Avenue Mall
Royapettah
Cafes
The Hindu Lounge

Browse News, Drink Coffee & Make Friends At This Lounge By The City's Oldest Newspaper
Royapettah
