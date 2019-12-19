Boys! Dress Up With Ethnic Clothes From This Store In Triplicane

Shopping for ethnic wear can be tricky. But fret not! Nirvana store in Triplicane stores a curated collection of ethnic wear for men. From kurtas to suits and tuxedos, we will have you sorted for the next big event. We especially love the sherwanis here. If you want to make a statement, then you could go for a black with golden embroidery sherwani or if you are a sucker for elegance, then you could opt for a classic off-white one.

If you are dreaming about that pastel-hued, golden zari and net embroidered dupatta that Virat Kohli wore in his wedding, then guess what? You can find that at Nirvana as well. The price for the readymades start at INR 2500 and can go up to INR 15000.

Nirvana store also houses collections of Jodhpuri and bandh-gala suits. They come with intricate embroidery and satin designs as well. You can match them up with patterned jootis! If you want to twin your outfit with bae, then all you have to do is give them a design or show them the picture. They will customise the look for you. If you want to ditch the pyjama and go for a dhoti pant instead, all you have to do is ask them what would go the best. They have the best safa and mala to match up with your outfits as well! Whether you want them altered to have patterns of embroidery, that is on you.