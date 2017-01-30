The capital boasts several exciting film clubs and societies that showcase international and independent cinema. Did we mention that most of them are free? That’s why we’ve curated a list for all you film buffs, and for those who are curious, to check out!
#LBBPicks: Film Clubs In Delhi For The Cinephile
Lightcube Film Society
Also known as the Dhenuki Film Project, this society regularly organises screenings featuring retrospectives of directors {past directors have included Satyajit Ray, Fritz Laing, etc} and theme-based film festivals. They try to take film-making beyond the mainstream and metropolitan, to the grassroots level.
Habitat Film Club
The Habitat Film Club is a member of the the Federation Of Film Societies Of India. The film club has links with embassies, cultural centres, distributors, and more, in order to bring you varied programmes. They host lectures and the best of Indian cinema, and aim to bring to the fore historically valuable movies, as well as contemporary cinema.
Kriti Film Club
This film club hosts regular Friday night documentary screenings. It is an independent, educational, and outreach initiative of Kriti Team, a development research, praxis and communication consultancy that works with international NGOs, women’s groups, trade unions, and much more.
Their club serves to present and promote thought-provoking cinema, so if you’re in the mood for socially-conscious cinema, check them out.
Cine Darbaar
For all those amateur film critics who are constantly writing reviews on IMDB, this is the film club for you. Cine Darbaar runs programmes at a very grass-root level, and has mainly been involved in film curatorial practices, programming film festivals, film criticism, and research and education campaigns.
Cine Club: Alliance Francaise
For all you Francophiles out there, the Cine Club at the Alliance Francaise is a perfect fit. Throughout the year, the Cine Club gives you opportunities to discover French culture, and cultures from other French-speaking countries, through a wide selection of classical and contemporary films.
The film festivals are structured according to various themes or as a tribute to a French director. And no worries, there are subtitles in English.
IIC Film Club
The IIC Film Club is the oldest film club in Delhi. Started in 1967, the club’s members have included filmmakers, artists, academics, film critics and scholars, journalists, students and other film buffs. Every month, the club screens four to six films, such as experimental works and art house cinema {not normally available in the commercial circuit}.
Japan Foundation Cinema Club
Are you an anime or Samurai fan? The Japan Foundation Cinema Club hosts regular film screenings and festivals showcasing the diverse culture of Japan.
Shamiana
When it comes to film, does size really matter? This film club doesn’t think so. Check out Shamiana Film Club, which screens mainly short films. With chapters across the country, you can connect with others in Mumbai, Bangalore, and even Nagaland through your love for and interest in short films.
New Delhi Film Society
This is an e-society, where filmmakers and enthusiasts get together and talk about movies. Discussions take place through comments and threads. They are also compiling a database of movies and allied stuff in a collaborative project with Wikipedia.
The 48 Hour Film Project
Filmmakers from all over the city compete in this mad dash: A 48 hour project. You can register your team and then compete for the best short film, made in 48 hours. There is a starting event where you choose your genre {through the drawing of lots} and then a drop-off event, where you celebrate and watch the movies made.
This happens on a local and international level. Winners also have an opportunity to screen their films at Cannes Film Festival.
