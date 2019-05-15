10 Mini Samosas For Just INR 20 At Janpath

We all love Samosa. Don't we? Chai and Samosa are one of the best evening snacks for most of the Indian family. Yogesh Mini Samosa is a roadside vendor in CP sells 10 Mini Samosa for just Rs 20. Can't believe but it's true. These samosas are good filling and are served with two chutneys. Both green and red chutney add a blast of flavours in our mouth. They also sprinkle their own masala with adds on to the taste. This shop is run by two people so you might have to wait during rush hours. The samosa is mostly freshly made and served with the chutneys. The taste is so good that I promise you will finish all 10 in one go and won't regret. Just try having fresh samosa's, because sometimes they might fry the existing samosa which will kill the flavour of the samosa. This shop opens from 8 am to 8 pm so you can have them in breakfast as well as evening snacks as per your choice.