Meat-Up At These 9 Kebab Joints In Delhi

Ten-Second Takeaway

Without a doubt, Delhi has a heart of its own when it comes to local fare and food. Everybody is spoilt for choices—be it the everyday Delhi resident or the traveller in search of an experience. In the quest for food, we found that kebabs hit a soft spot on everybody’s palete. That’s why we’ve picked out what to eat at these 10 must-try kebab places in Delhi.

Alkakori Alkauser | Galouti Kebab

Considered a budget meat lover’s haven, Alkakori Alkauser does not disappoint with their galouti kebabs; it’s light on the pocket and satiates the hunger, too.

Casual Dining

Alkakori Alkauser

4.3

30, Vasant Place Market, Near Malai Temple, R K Puram, New Delhi

Karim’s | Mutton Burra

A legendary hole in the wall tucked away in Old Delhi, they’re known for their unfussy seating and straight-forward food. We totally recommend the delicious mutton burra.

Casual Dining

Karim's

3.9

16, Near Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Khan Chacha | Mutton Kakori Kebab

Old school vibes and charming interiors make Khan Chacha an attractive joint. Their mutton kakori kebab is to die for.

Casual Dining

Khan Chacha

4.3

Shop 50, 1st Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

Saleem’s Restaurant: Kakori Kebab

A favourite among mughlai-lovers, their kakori kebab is the stuff dreams are made of; best relished with a horde of noisy cousins.

Casual Dining

Saleem's Restaurant

3.7

HS-24, Kailash Colony Market, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

Kebab Xpress | Murgh Malai Kebab

Known for their pocket-friendly everyday meals, it’s the perfect meal place for students looking to experience a proper sit down meal with the works. Don’t let the humble murgh malai kebab fool you; it is dangerously delish.

Fast Food Restaurants

Kebab Xpress

4.0

N-5, Ground Floor, Opp. Palika Market Gate 5, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Tunday Kababi | Chicken Boti Kebab

This Lucknow based takeaway offers delicious chicken boti kebab and Lucknowi biryani. Sounds like the perfect party food to us!

Fast Food Restaurants

Tunday Kababi

4.1

Qutab Plaza, B-2, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

Kebab Roll Wale | Chicken Seekh Kebab Roll

Known for their kebab rolls, it’s hard to excuse oneself from gorging on their yummy chicken seekh kebab rolls. All your evening snacking rituals begin and end here.

Ganesh Restaurant | Chicken Seekh Kebab

Famous for their spicy pudina chutney accompaniment, Ganesh Restaurant serves up some of the tastiest kebabs around. Don’t miss this one!

Has reading this article gotten you hungry? No worries; we’ve got your back. Just fire up the Swiggy app and we’ll satisfy those kebab cravings!

This piece first appeared on Swiggy.

Fast Food Restaurants

Ganesh Restaurant

4.1

2298, Gurudwara Road Chowk, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

