For a touch of quirk on your sofa cushions, a bit of whimsy on your dinner table, or even just a hilarious pun on your coffee mug, keep scrolling.
9 Stores For All Your Quirky Home Décor Needs
For a touch of quirk on your sofa cushions, a bit of whimsy on your dinner table, or even just a hilarious pun on your coffee mug, keep scrolling.
Casa Pop
Casa Pop is your one-stop shop for an eclectic mix of fashion and décor items. Here, you can find soft furnishings and fun furniture pieces in pops of colours and kitschy, arty designs. We’re loving the brocade trunks and the newly introduced crockery sets, too.
Crazy Daisy
A bright and quaint little shop, Crazy Daisy is the perfect space to score some rather fetching knick-knacks that can add a whimsical touch {or two} to your home. They’ve got paper-mache dustbins {with 3D cows!}, parrot-framed mirrors, mugs and plates with sparrow and dog prints, and a lot more here.
Chumbak
From wall clocks, mason jars, dinnerware, bed linen, furniture, and lighting, Chumbak has got all your quirky home décor needs sorted. Aquamarine, tangerine, corals, fuschia, yellow—you’ll find a happy mix of colours for your home here, along with fun prints of the geometric and animal variety.
Where: Find a complete list of stores here
India Circus
From something as exquisite as Mughal royalty to ordinary items like roadside chai, India Circus finds its design inspiration from different sides and shades of India to give you something truly colourful. We’d pick their floor cushions, doormats, and mugs in a jiffy.
The Wishing Chair
The Wishing Chair’s décor is supremely charming, and we always find ourselves reluctant to leave after each visit. Complete with miniature faux-herbariums, luminescent mason jars, a vintage wireless and typewriter, wooden wall frames with fun black & white artwork, and a whole wall of artificial flower arrangements, Wishing Chair’s the place to find some whimsical quirk for your home.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Desi Jugaad
If there’s one thing we like, it’s a name that denotes exactly what a brand is all about. No one does jugaad quite like us Indians, and the folks at Desi Jugaad are quite evidently from the same school of thought. Score a fun chest upcycled from a set of old drawers or a stool made out of a pail for your house.
Happily Unmarried
Perhaps the first home-grown brand that went full quirky right at the start, Happily Unmarried is still our go-to place for punny cushions and cool coasters & mugs.
- onwards: ₹ 250
Rain & Peacock
The couple who owns Rain & Peacock are both globetrotters, picking up home decor pieces from all over the world and putting them all together in one space for you. They’ve got only one or two pieces of each, but from cushions to tea sets and couches to ceramic book-holders, they have a large variety. Their rustic boat-shaped ice bucket makes it to our bucket list right away.
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Play Clan
Quirk Play Clan has plenty, but there’s a certain finesse in their designs which we like. Check out their cushion covers featuring Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam embroidered figurines, and digital prints of Dalai Lama and Swami Vivekananda for sure.
The Crazy Me
Looking to quirk things up on a budget? The Crazy Me’s got plenty of products in their collection to help you do so. Take your pick from fun cushion covers, printed mugs, coasters, and more.
Comments (0)