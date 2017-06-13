9 Stores For All Your Quirky Home Décor Needs

img-gallery-featured

For a touch of quirk on your sofa cushions, a bit of whimsy on your dinner table, or even just a hilarious pun on your coffee mug, keep scrolling.

Casa Pop

Casa Pop is your one-stop shop for an eclectic mix of fashion and décor items. Here, you can find soft furnishings and fun furniture pieces in pops of colours and kitschy, arty designs. We’re loving the brocade trunks and the newly introduced crockery sets, too.

 

Home Décor Stores

Casa Pop

24, Santushti Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

Crazy Daisy

A bright and quaint little shop, Crazy Daisy is the perfect space to score some rather fetching knick-knacks that can add a whimsical touch {or two} to your home. They’ve got paper-mache dustbins {with 3D cows!}, parrot-framed mirrors, mugs and plates with sparrow and dog prints, and a lot more here.

Home Décor Stores

Crazy Daisy

17, Anand Niketan Market, Anand Niketan, New Delhi

image-map-default

Chumbak

From wall clocks, mason jars, dinnerware, bed linen, furniture, and lighting, Chumbak has got all your quirky home décor needs sorted. Aquamarine, tangerine, corals, fuschia, yellow—you’ll find a happy mix of colours for your home here, along with fun prints of the geometric and animal variety.

Where: Find a complete list of stores here

Accessories

Chumbak

4.3

13, Ground Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

India Circus

From something as exquisite as Mughal royalty to ordinary items like roadside chai, India Circus finds its design inspiration from different sides and shades of India to give you something truly colourful. We’d pick their floor cushions, doormats, and mugs in a jiffy.

Home Décor Stores

India Circus By Krsnaa Mehta

The Wishing Chair

The Wishing Chair’s décor is supremely charming, and we always find ourselves reluctant to leave after each visit. Complete with miniature faux-herbariums, luminescent mason jars, a vintage wireless and typewriter, wooden wall frames with fun black & white artwork, and a whole wall of artificial flower arrangements, Wishing Chair’s the place to find some whimsical quirk for your home.

Home Décor Stores

The Wishing Chair

4.2

86-A, Ground Floor, Near UCO Bank, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

image-map-default

Desi Jugaad

If there’s one thing we like, it’s a name that denotes exactly what a brand is all about. No one does jugaad quite like us Indians, and the folks at Desi Jugaad are quite evidently from the same school of thought. Score a fun chest upcycled from a set of old drawers or a stool made out of a pail for your house.

Home Décor Stores

Desi Jugaad

Happily Unmarried

Perhaps the first home-grown brand that went full quirky right at the start, Happily Unmarried is still our go-to place for punny cushions and cool coasters & mugs.

Cosmetics Stores

Happily Unmarried

3.7

Bombay Life Building, N-35-A, Opp. ECE House, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Rain & Peacock

The couple who owns Rain & Peacock are both globetrotters, picking up home decor pieces from all over the world and putting them all together in one space for you. They’ve got only one or two pieces of each, but from cushions to tea sets and couches to ceramic book-holders, they have a large variety. Their rustic boat-shaped ice bucket makes it to our bucket list right away.

Home Décor Stores

Rain & Peacock

146-B, 1st Floor, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

image-map-default

Play Clan

Quirk Play Clan has plenty, but there’s a certain finesse in their designs which we like. Check out their cushion covers featuring Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam embroidered figurines, and digital prints of Dalai Lama and Swami Vivekananda for sure.

Clothing Stores

Play Clan

4.3

Shop 17-18, Meherchand Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

The Crazy Me

Looking to quirk things up on a budget? The Crazy Me’s got plenty of products in their collection to help you do so. Take your pick from fun cushion covers, printed mugs, coasters, and more.

Accessories

The Crazy Me