10 Things We’re Loving {And Buying} At Indian Shelf

From gorgeous lamps to quirky door knobs, rich glass bottles to singing bowls, decorate your house with all things pretty from Indian Shelf. Here are 10 things we absolutely fell in love with.

Ceiling Lamp

This royal white and gold ceiling lamp made of glass and metal, adorned with stones, can make anybody’s place look mystical. Feeling a bit regal this evening? Turn on this light.

Price: INR 4,240

Buy it online here.

Heart-Shaped Doorknobs

So what if you’re not locked in a heart-shaped box like Kurt Cobain was, there’s always heart-shaped doorknobs to hang by. Gift it to your better half, it’s totally okay to be cliche once in a while.

Price: INR 75

Buy it online here.

Goblet Glass Bottle

Whether you want to use this as a decorative piece in your living room, be shmancy and drink water out of it, store alcohol in it, or even use it as a spa bottle, this glass bottle thing can make life prettier.

Price: INR 400

Buy it online here.

Vintage Nut Cracker

You might not want to crack open a nut every other day, but you never know when you might need it. And besides, with a vintage brass one like this, how do we even say no? We’ll put it right on the sideboard.

Price: INR 2,000

Buy it online here.

Fish Printing Block

If you’re the artsy kinds, and D.I.Y. is totally your thing, doing some artwork with this fish-print block can be absolutely therapeutic.

Price: INR 918

Buy it online here.

Solid Metal Table Lamp

This gorgeous lamp is a vintage dream for anyone obsessed with old-school decor. With dim, mellow lighting, this delicate lamp is a peaceful addition to your home.

Price: INR 12,500

Buy it online here.

Mirror Photo Frame

This venerable wooden photo frame in a magical blue can give that old photograph a classic touch.

Price: INR 550

Buy it online here.

Red Handmade Designer Notebook

Thinking of writing in a journal? Begin now with this happy diary made of handmade paper.

Price: INR 300

Buy it online here.

Bicycle Flat Hook

Hang your bicycle keys on this funky hook and be hipster cool. We’re even thinking of buying this for our office.

Price: INR 200

Buy it online here.

Singing Bowl

Calm your senses with the soothing sound of the singing bowl, hand-made with bell metal. If you already practice yoga, this is perfect. If you don’t, this is a great way to start!

Price: INR 2,436

Buy it online here.