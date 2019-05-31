This Century-Old Kulfi Shop Serves Some Iconic Goodies Which Can't Be Missed

Kuremal's kulfi is one of the iconic shops for kulfis in Delhi, selling kulfis for more than 100 years. They are famous for their iconic stuffed kulfis, which are made of real fruits, the pulp of which is used in making the ice cream and then stuffed back and frozen. They have many flavours in fruit Kulfis like Mango, Apple, Pomegranate, Orange etc. They also do big fruits like Pineapple but those are only made on order. Another type of kulfis which they serve is Milk Free Kulfis. Which are amazing in taste and no extra sugar is added in making them and you can literally taste the fruit in them. They sprinkle chat masala over it which makes is tangy and super delicious. They have flavours like Jamun, Anar, Falsa, Watermelon, Imli, Aam Panna, Chiku etc. Other milk base kulfis are also delicious. They have flavours like Gulab, Anjeer, Gulkand, Shareefa, Khurmani, Strawberry, Kesar Pista etc. They also make special kulfis on order for Holi ( if you know what I mean). Another best seller is the Mix Fruit Roller Kulfi, which they usually do in weddings and other functions. They do catering also, they have a huge clientele of Bollywood celebrities, politicians and big business tycoons. The rates are pretty reasonable. They have recently opened a shop in Bengali market so you can have amazing kulfis without the hassle of going to Old Delhi.