Here Are The Best Weekend Brunch Spots In Delhi

Tucked away on MG road, Tonino has on offer a live pizza and pasta counter, soups, salads, and a giant dessert line up. Also, it’s an oasis of sorts – maybe it’s all the greenery and open architecture – but we find it’s the closest you’ll come to feeling like you’re not in an overcrowded city. The Sunday brunch sees a live wood-fired pizza and pasta section too.

Price: INR 2050 + Tax (With two non Alcoholic Drinks)

INR 2350 + Tax (With two glass of Imported wine or Pint of Beer)

INR 2550 + Tax (With two glass of Sparkling Wine)