Taking a vacation? Don’t leave your pet at home. There are plenty of hotels and resorts that are more than willing to accommodate both you and your furry pal. Here are some of our top picks ranging from homestays in the hills, to the Pink City.
14 Homestays That Are Dog-Friendly
Vatika Resorts
Situated in Shogi, which is close enough to Shimla without being as chaotic, they’ve got a variety of cottages, all surrounded by personal lawns, which are fresh and green. Promise that your dog can keep the cottages clean, and he’ll be allowed to sleep inside. As for the rest of time, the lawns are any dog’s dream space.
Emerald Trail
Nine kilometres off Bhimtal Lake in the village of Jangaliyagaon lies Emerald Trail. Comprising four rooms with attached bathrooms, a common living and dining area and a kitchen, it replicates a home experience for both you and your pets. They provide beds, bowls and fresh food for your pooch. In case you want to venture out for a bout of sightseeing, the staff is more than happy to dog-sit for you at no extra cost {provided your pet is friendly!}.
Spirits Unplugged!
At a distance of 65 kms from Shimla, Spirits Unplugged! is a peaceful, relaxing and photogenic farm retreat set in the Himalayas. The newly-built stone cottage with its wooden flooring makes for a comfortable space for those travelling with their dogs. Unless your dog is on a specific dog food diet, they’re more than happy to prepare milk and bread or chapatti and sabzi for the furry ones.
Tree of Life Resort & Spa
The Tree of Life Resort & Spa in Jaipur has separate villas for guests to stay in. Comprising separate living and bedroom areas, the space permits pets as long as you take responsibility for their food and care. With a private garden, it’s the ideal place for those who don’t want to leave their dogs behind when on a vacay.
Elephant Brook Resort
Great for retreats and adventure camps, for both corporate exercises and private trips, Elephant Brook is an ideal place to de-stress. Not too far from the city and they’ll personalise all the adventure sports you want to try. Their property is spacious and green, making it the perfect playing ground for your dogs.
Tiger Den Resort, Ranthambore
A calm spot for you and your pooch to visit, the Tiger Den Resort is surrounded by nature on all sides. It comes equipped with big, airy rooms for when you’re staying with your dog, all of which are on the ground floor. They’ll provide food and basic medical aid for your dogs.
The Woods Villa Resort
Situated on Sumel Road, Agra Road in Jaipur, Woods Villa has some really nice rooms which open up directly to the pool and the woods. It’s a comfortable haven for both your pet and you. The kitchen staff is well-equipped to cook basic food for your dog, including non vegetarian.
The Den Corbett
This sprawling homestay will be kind to you and your dog, provided you take full responsibility for their care. They usually prefer smaller dogs, ones that the other guests would be a tad less intimidated by, but if your dog is well-trained, by all means, The Den Corbett will make for a wonderful getaway on a long weekend.
The Himalayan Village
To really lose yourself in nature, Himachal Pradesh has some of the best spots in the world. This is one of them. Nestled in the thick deodar forest, this property marries comfort with the deep contentment of the surrounding environment. Long walks with your puppy is just what the doctor ordered.
Oakwood Hamlet
Oakwood Hamlet is located at an altitude of 5,900 ft on the outskirts of Shoghi, 14 kms from Shimla. The European-style cottages surrounded by wilderness make for the perfect retreat with your dog. If you’re not carrying food for your pooch, put in a request with the kitchen staff and they’ll whip up a nutritious meal.
- Room Rent: ₹ 6000
Vanghat
Being a forest property, Vanghat is a very offbeat retreat near Corbett. You can only access it after going two kms on foot and then crossing a river in a raft. You can bond with your dog here by taking him/her swimming. However, you need to ensure that they’re in before the sun goes down, as the area is frequented by leopards {yikes!}. They’re given freshly made food from the kitchen.
- Room Rent: ₹ 15000
Jibhi Cafe & Cottages
The best time to visit them is in spring; you’ll find a plethora of peach and apple orchards, along with wild blue irises which are a sight for sore eyes. The beauty of the valley is awe-inspiring, a treat for the whole family. They only request that you ensure your dog’s on his/her best behavior, and as long as that’s taken care of he/she is free to roam the property, except for the kitchen and common indoor room.
- Room Rent: ₹ 6300
Devra Udaipur
They recognise that a dog is family; they’ve even got their own! Your pooch can enjoy your room as much as you do and accompany you as you explore their tranquil, palatial five-acre property. A true retreat, with luxury woven into the fibre of the place.
The White Peaks
Started by a couple that always found it difficult to travel with their furry family member, The White Peaks is a homestay that comprises a single cottage. Very peaceful and quiet, their cottage comes with a massive courtyard and is also right in front of a thick forest. They also have homemade food {that can be customised} for your dogs, so you can breathe easy and de-stress.
