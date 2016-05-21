15 Easy, Breezy Maxi Dresses To Glide Around In This Summer

Yes, we all love slipping into our short, short dresses during summers—they’re cute, plus a little bit of leg doesn’t hurt anybody. But not too long ago, we discovered the awesomeness of maxi dresses, and there’s been no going back ever since. Grazing the ankles, these dresses lend a certain elegance to its wearer {even though they may be the clumsiest beings on the planet}, add length {yay for all us short ladies}, and are super versatile.

Give those short dresses a break and try one of these maxi dresses that we’ve handpicked for you.