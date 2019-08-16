Did You Hear? Our Favourite 1Oak Is Back With A Whole New Menu & Look

One of our most-loved haunts in the city, 1Oak in Defence Colony is back with an all-new menu and fabulous interiors and we can’t stop gushing over it.

The interiors on the ground floor look amazing with their raw brick finish, the use of ample wood, and the blue velvet chairs and sofas compliment it pretty well too. We were especially impressed by the bar area which was a mix of modern and yesteryear sensibilities. The rooftop at 1Oak is also done up nicely with super comfortable beige sofas and it is perfect for a good weather day. Combine that with their great choice of EDM numbers and you're in for a superb time.

We also had a little help from 1Oak's home-made gin infusions to set the mood for the night. While the mixed berries gin had a well-balanced profile, the rosemary and thyme one was the highlight because of its uniqueness (it might be a little strong for non-herb lovers though). They are priced at INR 425.

The good folks at 1Oak also had a surprise cocktail in store for us which was called The Mughal Queen. It's bourbon-based, with a mix of passion fruit, rosewater and infused raisins, and probably, the tastiest cocktail we have had in a while. Ask them for it, and thank us later.

In terms of food, we tried their wrapped chicken (INR 375), spice roasted chicken dumpling (INR 375), and the avocado maki roll (INR 545). All the three dishes were excellent and stopping at one bite was a tough task. A personal note of preference: the sushi could have been slightly colder and the dumplings might get spicy for those not accustomed to it. We ended the meal with 1Oak's Italian Tiramisu (INR 225) which had a great coffee flavour but was a little runny (Soaked in too much rum, maybe).