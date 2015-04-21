24/7 Food Joints in Delhi

We all turn into nocturnal creatures at some point or the other and when this happens, hunger pangs at odd hours become a norm. You can either wallow in a bowl of cereal or be more adventurous and head out for a full, satiating meal to one of these restaurants which are open all day and all night.

Yellow Brick Road

Mostly frequented by youngsters looking to grab a cup of coffee at odd hours of the night, Yellow Brick Road at Taj Vivanta also has a special night menu comprising a wide selection of salads, soups, snacks and mains across Indian, Thai and Italian cuisines.

Fine Dining

Yellow Brick Road - Taj Vivanta

4.3

Taj Vivanta, Subramania Bharti Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

Blooms

If you’re looking for a full-fledged gourmet meal, Blooms has a vast menu encompassing a number of cuisines; we even spotted a quail dish on the main course menu. Try their range of alcoholic teas and coffees for that extra kick.

Fine Dining

Blooms - Eros Hotel

4.3

Eros Hotel, American Plaza, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Eggspectation

As the name suggests, their signature dishes comprise a wide variety of egg preparations along with crepes, a large juice menu and basic grills. The best part? You can indulge in the yummy treats at any time of the day or night. LBB tip: Order the Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Egg – Chilada and California Benedict.

Fine Dining

Eggspectation

Jaypee Vasant Continental, Munirka Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

24/7 Bar

Located in the posh Lalit Hotel, 24/7 is {as the name screams out} open round the clock. It’s the perfect place to sit back, relax, sip on your choice of cocktail and dig into some yummy finger food while the music keeps you upbeat.

Bars

24/7 Bar - The Lalit

The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Zodiac

From waffles, pancakes, parathas and cereals to Amritsari macchi, Zodiac has all your cravings covered. Although all the options aren’t available at night, they’ve demarcated the ones you can dig into during your owl phase.

Fine Dining

Zodiac

4.4

Fortune Select Excalibur, Sohna Road, Sector 49, Gurgaon

