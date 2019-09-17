This Restaurant In Rajouri Is Famous For Its 25kg Gigantic Thali & More!

Mellow Garden in Rajouri serves 25kg Satrangi Thali and that’s what it’s famous for. The Thali has two menu options, Punjabi Thali serving North Indian food and Chinjabi Thali serving North Indian and Chinese food. Both Thalis have vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants. The cost for veg thali is 1600/- and for non-veg thali, it’s 2000/-. We had Veg Chinjabi Thali at lunch. It’s a very heavy and a very huge thali that has 39 food items including snacks, main course, bread, accompaniments, and dessert. The taste of some food items is very good. While some are just decent. The Chinese items in this thali are not that good honestly. The Chinese flavours are missing. All I could taste in noodles, Manchurian and fried rice were Indians flavours and Indian spices. I really liked Mushroom Tikka and Chilly Mushroom though. The Punjabi items are comparatively much better. Dal Makhni is delicious, mix veg, gobhi Matar, Malai Kofta, Dal Tadka, Chaap were all really good. Shahi Paneer was a little bland. The food could have been spicier overall. Bread was crispy and crunchy. Desserts were extremely good. The thali was too big for 4 people with an average appetite. The meal was very filling and scrumptious.