LBBPicks: 3 Bookstores In Connaught Place You Should Definitely Visit

Never judge a book by its cover, and in this case, don’t judge a bookstore by its name either. Opened in 1938, the English Book Store specialises in books on the military, hunting, shooting, and especially aviation. The store’s entrance has a giant Cessna model hanging from the roof and the bookshelves are lined with toy planes.

Even if you aren’t really into planes and how they work, the store is worth a visit purely for the offbeat experience!

Where: L17, Outer Circle, Connaught Place

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road

Timings: 10am – 7pm

Contact: 011 2341503

Find out more on their website here