LBBPicks: 3 Bookstores In Connaught Place You Should Definitely Visit

There’s no dearth of bookstores at CP—head to any block and you’ll find a bookstore that seems like it has been around since before we were born—and some of them have. And if you, like us, love taking walks inside a bookstore, browsing, reading, sniffing pages, we’re telling you the three in CP that you absolutely must visit.
Oxford Bookstore
A book-browser’s paradise, the ambience at the refurbished Oxford bookstore compels you to spend a few minutes {or hours!} exploring the wonders hidden in the shelves. And if you need a break, the attached Cha Bar stocks an incredible collection of teas and coffee, in addition to snacks and light lunches. Be sure to try the blueberry muffin.
Where: N 81, Barakhamba Road, Block N, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Timings: 10am to 8pm
Contact: 011 33503291/2/3
Find out more on their website here and follow them on Facebook here.
English Book Store
Never judge a book by its cover, and in this case, don’t judge a bookstore by its name either. Opened in 1938, the English Book Store specialises in books on the military, hunting, shooting, and especially aviation. The store’s entrance has a giant Cessna model hanging from the roof and the bookshelves are lined with toy planes.
Even if you aren’t really into planes and how they work, the store is worth a visit purely for the offbeat experience!
Where: L17, Outer Circle, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road
Timings: 10am – 7pm
Contact: 011 2341503
Find out more on their website here
Amrit Book Company
Amrit Book Company may just be the oldest bookstore in Connaught Place. Opened in 1936, the shop’s shelves are packed tight with all sorts of books, arranged in the most glorious form of organised chaos that rules a place like this.
Here you’ll find volumes on philosophy and yoga, novels and chick-lit, guidebooks, historical fiction and everything in between.
Where: N-21, Outer Circle, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro: Barakhamba Road
Timings: 11am – 7pm
Contact: 011 23317331
