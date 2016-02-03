3 Other Things to Order at Al Bake

Perhaps we didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into when we ordered the Tangri Chicken, primarily because of the size of the dish. The five pieces, which we assumed would be smaller, dominated our orange table. After sprinkling some lemon over the leg pieces, we each {except our fussy photographer} grabbed one.

The burnt edges had that satisfying tandoori crunch, and the meat was well cooked and thoroughly spiced. Perfect for a group of hungry friends, one leg at a time.