Al Bake. We know what you’re thinking: Those melt-in-your-mouth shawarmas. Here, have a look.
3 Other Things to Order at Al Bake
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KALKAJI MANDIR
Enough. No more for you. Everyone knows the delicious Al Bake shawarma, but how often do you try any other starters on the menu? Have you? We did. And here are three of our favourite starters.
Garlic Kebab
We loved this soft, delicious kebab. At first we were genuinely perturbed by the name of this starter. Is is just garlic drizzled on kebabs? Well, kind of, but also, not at all. Served with the essential hari chutney, pyaaz and dhania, the dish was hot, and infused with the flavour of garlic {rather than just rubbed over it}. This made the garlic explosion come after you bit deep into the small kebab, and leave your palate reeling.
Tangri Chicken
Perhaps we didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into when we ordered the Tangri Chicken, primarily because of the size of the dish. The five pieces, which we assumed would be smaller, dominated our orange table. After sprinkling some lemon over the leg pieces, we each {except our fussy photographer} grabbed one.
The burnt edges had that satisfying tandoori crunch, and the meat was well cooked and thoroughly spiced. Perfect for a group of hungry friends, one leg at a time.
