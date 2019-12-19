Here Are The 3 Things That We Can Always Rely On Toni & Guy For

Salons

Toni & Guy

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
3.8

M-62, 1st Floor, Above Zenica Apple Showroom, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Great For

With increasingly hectic lifestyles, and the dilapidating environment, it gets a bit tough sometimes to take care of your skin, hair, and generally your body. But fret no more, here are our top picks and favourite services from Toni & Guy to help you reverse the damage. Wondering what services to avail? Here's a list.

Kerastase Hair Ritual

A luxury hair treatment that can be tailored according to your hair issues (oily scalp, breakage, dryness, etc, ugh), this hair ritual is as indulgent as it gets. A relaxing massage and a hair-steaming session later, you’ll walk out with frizz-free, moisturised, and healthy hair.

Price: INR 2,500.

Spa Manicure & Pedicure

The spa variant of regular manis and pedis, this treatment uses dead sea minerals to give you ultra-smooth skin. They use a combination of aromatic dead sea salts, a moisturising exfoliant gel, and a hard skin remover, and then massage your skin with a bunch of hydrating creams and oils.

Price: INR 1,000 for spa manicure and INR 1,200 for spa pedicure.

Haircut

We’ve had more than our fair share of disastrous haircuts in this lifetime (as you have too, we’re sure), so if you’re looking to go for a not-so-drastic change, we think T&G is where you should head.

Price: Starting at INR 1,600.

Toni & Guy

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.1

M-11, 1st & 2nd Floor, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Sector 41, Noida
4.0

Studio 9, B-Block Market, Sector 41, Noida

Toni & Guy

Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
4.2

4, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh Extension, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Model Town 2, New Delhi
3.5

B-3, 3rd Floor, Model Town, Phase-2, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Green Park, New Delhi
3.9

S-5, 1st Floor, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.2

D-11, 1st Floor, D Block Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

Saket, New Delhi
4.0

J-216, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi

Toni & Guy

DLF Phase - 4, delhi
4.1

227, 2nd Floor, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

