Here Are The 3 Things That We Can Always Rely On Toni & Guy For
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Kerastase Hair Ritual
A luxury hair treatment that can be tailored according to your hair issues (oily scalp, breakage, dryness, etc, ugh), this hair ritual is as indulgent as it gets. A relaxing massage and a hair-steaming session later, you’ll walk out with frizz-free, moisturised, and healthy hair.
Price: INR 2,500.
Spa Manicure & Pedicure
The spa variant of regular manis and pedis, this treatment uses dead sea minerals to give you ultra-smooth skin. They use a combination of aromatic dead sea salts, a moisturising exfoliant gel, and a hard skin remover, and then massage your skin with a bunch of hydrating creams and oils.
Price: INR 1,000 for spa manicure and INR 1,200 for spa pedicure.
Haircut
We’ve had more than our fair share of disastrous haircuts in this lifetime (as you have too, we’re sure), so if you’re looking to go for a not-so-drastic change, we think T&G is where you should head.
Price: Starting at INR 1,600.
