This Multi Cuisine Dining Has A Pretty Decor With Fab Food!

Bakeries

36 Lebzelter

Mayur Vihar Phase - 1, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 2, Main Road, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

36 Lebzelter is expanding into a full-fledged restaurant very soon. Get ready for a splendid restaurant experience with multi-cuisine dining and finger-licking dishes along with exquisite ambience, satisfying service, amazing presentation, friendly staff and much more. The restaurant, located in Acharya Niketan Market, Mayur Vihar Phase -1 New Delhi, is easy to find as it is near metro. With a dedication to give out their best service to satisfy their customers, the staff ensures that the clients are having their best experience.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

