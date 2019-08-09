With Catchy Decor & Sumptuous Food, Stop By This Place When In Noida

Yesterday I visited this lovely cafe 36 Lebzelter situated in sector 104, Noida. Apart from dinner, this cafe has wide varieties of cake and pastries. The ambience and theme seem eye catchy and sitting arrangements were organised. Coming to the food I ordered: Drinks- Black current and Blue lagoon in which Blue lagoon needs some improvement. Pesto roast Pizza - 5/5 Drums of heaven - It's presentation and taste. My favourite section was the main course in which I had soya chaap tikka with tandoori roti. Service - their services was quick and the staff was well trained special thanks to our server Nirmal.