4 Feet Long Dosa Alert! South Indian Lovers Must Check This Out

Casual Dining

Sankalp

Pitampura, New Delhi
Shop 4, Near Kohat Metro Pillar 353, Pitampura, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Beautifully presented killer South Indian food at Sankalp, soothing place. I was awestruck to see the "4 Feet Long Dosa". It not only looks beautiful, but it also tasted authentically awesome. Crispy from all the sides served with unlimited three mouth-watering chutneys, delicious sambhar and perfectly balanced masala. I would also suggest trying their "Orange Mojito". It was fresh and perfect to taste after you gobble up all your south Indian food. Coconut paan at the end was "Cherry on the cake".

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

