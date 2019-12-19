Beautifully presented killer South Indian food at Sankalp, soothing place. I was awestruck to see the "4 Feet Long Dosa". It not only looks beautiful, but it also tasted authentically awesome. Crispy from all the sides served with unlimited three mouth-watering chutneys, delicious sambhar and perfectly balanced masala. I would also suggest trying their "Orange Mojito". It was fresh and perfect to taste after you gobble up all your south Indian food. Coconut paan at the end was "Cherry on the cake".
4 Feet Long Dosa Alert! South Indian Lovers Must Check This Out
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KOHAT ENCLAVE
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
