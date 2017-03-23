5 Delicious Avocado Dishes In Gurgaon You Should Try

Make the most of avocado season with these healthy and indulgent dishes around G-Town as you embark on an avocado trail. FYI, avocado is a certified super food, so you’ll feel healthy and happy, after your meal.

Glans At Di Ghent

A quaint wood-panelled café that’s a breakfast favourite in town {we can’t wait for them to start offering wine!}, Di Ghent has never disappointed the foodie in us. Check out their French Toast, called ‘Glans’, that is served with mashed avocado and sides of lime, sour cream, a boiled egg, radish and roasted cherry tomatoes.

Di Ghent Cafe

Cross Point Mall, 207 & 208, Level 2, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Beetroot & Avocado Salad At Café Amaretto

We love this all-white, cool and airy bistro that serves up some of the finest Italian food in town. If you’re a salad fiend, land up for the Beetroot & Avocado Salad with Guacamole Salsa. The great part is that there’s avocado in the salad and in the guac, so you can double up on the good stuff.

Cafe Amaretto

DLF South Point Mall, Ground Floor, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 5, Gurgaon

Avocado Sushi Roll At Yum Yum Cha

Think avocado, think sushi! For all the vegetarians out there {and even those of you who aren’t}, you can’t miss the Spicy Avocado Sushi Roll at Yum Yum Cha. Imagine a plump piece of fresh avocado, tobanjan, shichimi and the crunch of tempura flakes wrapped up in sushi rice. Heaven!

Yum Yum Cha

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

Chef's Special Avocado Shake At Dudley's

For the true taste of creamy Avocado, you have to try the Chef’s Special Avocado Shake at Dudley’s, G-Town’s newest burger joint. It’s thick and loaded with fresh avocados, best way to make up for a calorie loaded burger on the side!

Dudleys