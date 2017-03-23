Make the most of avocado season with these healthy and indulgent dishes around G-Town as you embark on an avocado trail. FYI, avocado is a certified super food, so you’ll feel healthy and happy, after your meal.
5 Delicious Avocado Dishes In Gurgaon You Should Try
Ten-Second Takeaway
Glans At Di Ghent
A quaint wood-panelled café that’s a breakfast favourite in town {we can’t wait for them to start offering wine!}, Di Ghent has never disappointed the foodie in us. Check out their French Toast, called ‘Glans’, that is served with mashed avocado and sides of lime, sour cream, a boiled egg, radish and roasted cherry tomatoes.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Beetroot & Avocado Salad At Café Amaretto
We love this all-white, cool and airy bistro that serves up some of the finest Italian food in town. If you’re a salad fiend, land up for the Beetroot & Avocado Salad with Guacamole Salsa. The great part is that there’s avocado in the salad and in the guac, so you can double up on the good stuff.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Avocado Sushi Roll At Yum Yum Cha
Think avocado, think sushi! For all the vegetarians out there {and even those of you who aren’t}, you can’t miss the Spicy Avocado Sushi Roll at Yum Yum Cha. Imagine a plump piece of fresh avocado, tobanjan, shichimi and the crunch of tempura flakes wrapped up in sushi rice. Heaven!
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Chef's Special Avocado Shake At Dudley's
For the true taste of creamy Avocado, you have to try the Chef’s Special Avocado Shake at Dudley’s, G-Town’s newest burger joint. It’s thick and loaded with fresh avocados, best way to make up for a calorie loaded burger on the side!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Comments (0)