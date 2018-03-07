Fish Churros, Pad Thai & Coorgi Coffee: These 5 Food Trucks In Noida Have It All

Gone are the days of MCD Chinjabi vans, because swankier-looking food trucks dishing out everything from Mughlai biryanis to tacos are now all the rage. Good news, especially for all the Noida folks, because a food truck revolution seems to be emerging in the area with at least one new truck popping up almost every month. We’ve rounded up some of our favourites on the other side of the DND, so drop by for a quick bite soon?
Drop! In
For epic Thai food or spicy Indian starters, this food truck in Sector 72 should definitely be on every Noida-dweller’s radar. Regulars swear by their Mountain Chicken and dim sums, but it’s the Pad Thai Noodles at Drop! In that have our vote. They also rank high in areas like hygiene, and their service is great too. Be prepared to wait in case of home deliveries though.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Caffeinated
This food truck for freshly-brewed coffee probably came into being to save java-seeking Amity students from going broke, but it’s now become a good reason why we find ourselves here often. They’ve got a whole bunch of Oreo shakes, nachos and cold coffee varieties for a quick bite on-the-go.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Being Truckers
Rolls and cafe fare on very expected lines, Being Truckers is big on variety and delivers on taste. They’ve got Mughlai, food burgers, cold coffee, mojito, hot dogs and a lot more. We usually get ourselves a Dili 6 Da Don burger and a Coorgi Cold Coffee to wash it all down. Go here if you don’t mind being outdoors for a quick bite.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Ammi's Kitchen
A food truck that dishes out flavourful, Zaikedaar Chicken Korma and the most aromatic, yum biryanis, Ammi’s Kitchen is our go-to for good ol’ Mughlai food in Noida. Their chicken tikkas and Shandaar Soya Chaap are a close second. While on the desserts front they might not have a lot of options, the two options they have – Shahi Rabri and Sheer-e-Akbari – are clear winners.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Hunger Theka
Hunger Theka is the perfect food truck for those who only wish to eat healthy. They’re recreating pastas and burgers in vegan versions and source all their ingredients fresh, straight from the farmers. We’re a little bummed that their menu is all-vegetarian, but their Mix Sauce Pasta and their Fusion Spicy Burger taste so good that even the most loyal of non-vegetarians will be impressed. We hear great things about the Tangy Chizza {a cheese pizza on a whole wheat base} too.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
