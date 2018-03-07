Fish Churros, Pad Thai & Coorgi Coffee: These 5 Food Trucks In Noida Have It All

Gone are the days of MCD Chinjabi vans, because swankier-looking food trucks dishing out everything from Mughlai biryanis to tacos are now all the rage. Good news, especially for all the Noida folks, because a food truck revolution seems to be emerging in the area with at least one new truck popping up almost every month. We’ve rounded up some of our favourites on the other side of the DND, so drop by for a quick bite soon?